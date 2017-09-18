Sunday night blues show benefits hurricane relief fund

When Hurricanes Harvey and Irma hit, thousands of people literally couldn’t stand the weather and, in some cases, were left with only the shirts on their back. This is where the music of Stevie Ray Vaughan comes in.

Vaughan is the late singer, songwriter and blues guitarist perhaps best known for his 1984 album “Couldn’t Stand the Weather.” In an effort to help those who lost so much, some Maine musicians are teaming with the local chapter of the American Red Cross to present a Sunday night show at Portland House of Music. The show is called “A Sizzling Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan,” and it’s a benefit concert for the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Fund.

The house band features members of Hambone, led by guitarist and vocalist Samuel Grant Whitman. You’ll also hear Vaughan tunes by Continental Shakedown and members of The Maine Dead Project, The Youngerbloods, The Tumbledown Saints, Papa Tim and the Desperate Man’s Blues Explosion. Expect plenty of familiar Vaughan favorites like “Cold Shot” and “Pride and Joy” along with deep album tracks.

“Mainers have big hearts. Our support means so much for people who have lost everything and are starting on the road to recovery,” said Marcus Kap, drummer for The Youngerbloods, in a press release.

A Sizzling Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan

8 p.m. Sunday, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com