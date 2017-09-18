Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: September 18, 2017

Sunday night blues show benefits hurricane relief fund

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

When Hurricanes Harvey and Irma hit, thousands of people literally couldn’t stand the weather and, in some cases, were left with only the shirts on their back. This is where the music of Stevie Ray Vaughan comes in.

Vaughan is the late singer, songwriter and blues guitarist perhaps best known for his 1984 album “Couldn’t Stand the Weather.” In an effort to help those who lost so much, some Maine musicians are teaming with the local chapter of the American Red Cross to present a Sunday night show at Portland House of Music. The show is called “A Sizzling Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan,” and it’s a benefit concert for the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Fund.

The house band features members of Hambone, led by guitarist and vocalist Samuel Grant Whitman. You’ll also hear Vaughan tunes by Continental Shakedown and members of The Maine Dead Project, The Youngerbloods, The Tumbledown Saints, Papa Tim and the Desperate Man’s Blues Explosion. Expect plenty of familiar Vaughan favorites like “Cold Shot” and “Pride and Joy” along with deep album tracks.

“Mainers have big hearts. Our support means so much for people who have lost everything and are starting on the road to recovery,” said Marcus Kap, drummer for The Youngerbloods, in a press release.

 

A Sizzling Tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan

8 p.m. Sunday, Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Yanathep Aromoon/Shutterstock.com

Yanathep Aromoon/Shutterstock.com

Up Next:

// Trending:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.