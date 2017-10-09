Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: October 9, 2017

Sultans of String, Patty Larkin and a piano festival performance by Masanobu Ikemiya

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

  • Sultans of Strings in Concert 7:30 p.m. Friday. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., $18 in advance, $22 day of show. camdenoperahouse.com With enthusiasm to burn, Sultans of String will be hitting you with Celtic reels, Flamenco, gypsy jazz, Arabic and Cuban rhythms. Violin, guitar, bass and a whole lot of grooves will make for a vibrant night in Camden with tunes from their latest album "Intercontinental Drift." Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Masanobu Ikemiya: 11th Annual Piano Festival 8 p.m. Friday. The Dunaway Center, 23 School St., Ogunquit, $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $5 students. oqunquitperformingarts.org Fingers will be flying across the black and whites during a performance at the 11th annual Elizabeth Dunaway Burnham Piano Festival in Ogunquit. You'll hear pieces by performed by Elgar, Haydn, Bartok, Brahms and Copland played beautifully by Masanobu Ikemiya, a Maine-based internationally known artist. Hang around for a post-show reception with the pianist, and maybe he'll tell you about his recent tour in Japan. Staff photo by Andy Molloy

  • Patty Larkin 8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com She's an absolutely tremendous singer-songwriter, and you've got a chance to see her in the intimate space of One Longfellow Square. Patty Larkin has been releasing consistently excellent urban folk records since the mid '80s, and she's also an incredible guitarist. With songs like "Good Thing," "Metal Drums," "I Told Him that My Dog Wouldn't Run" and "I'm Fine," she weaves poignant stories into her songs and also has a charming stage presence.Photo by Jana Leon

