Posted: February 9, 2018

Springsteen tribute, meaningful music, tribute to 90s women and a classical performance

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Bruce in the USA

    8 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $15 to $30, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    Hey, all you hungry hearts out there, get in your own – and not a stolen – car and head to Aura on Friday night for the ultimate Bruce Springsteen tribute. Bruce in the USA is all about re-creating the Bruce Springsteen & The E Street band experience. The show was born in Vegas in 2004 and has been going strong ever since. For one night only, Center Street becomes Thunder Road. Look, the chances of you scoring tickets to Springsteen on Broadway are slim, so instead keep it local and let a version of The Boss come to you instead.
    Photo by Darrell Craig Harris

  • Music & Meaning

    8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    What does music mean to you? Maine Music & Health invites you to a night of songs and stories featuring music therapist, singer and marimba player Kate Beever, along with several special guests who will perform and speak about the importance of music in their lives. The show will also feature the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute, whose goal is to raise the confidence and aspirations of high school girls by helping them develop the skills required to be leaders in their lives, families, careers and communities.
    Photo by Will Wohler

  • The Red Eye Flight Crew presents GALentine's Day

    8 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Powerhouse vocalist Gina Alibrio and her band Red Eye Flight Crew (Max Cantlin, Colin Winsor, Chris Sweet, Dan Boyden, Tyler Quist, Dave Noyes and Lucas Desmond) invite you to a rip-roarin' night of ferocious female- fronted tunes belted out by Alibrio and vocalists Ashley Christy-Ellis, JanaeSound, Megan Guynes and Susanne Gerry. You'll hear songs from the likes of Sade, Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston, En Vogue, SWV and many others. Special guests of the night are Jenna Guiggey, Christina W. Richardson, Evadne Bryan-Perkins, Katie Matzell, Amanda Rae Tubbs, Brian Desmond Graham and Lucas Desmond. Said another way, you'll see and hear from a ton of incredible musicians, and it's going to be one heck of a party.
    Photo by Bill Ellis

    Gina Alibrio, Susanne Gerry On Couch L to R: Megan Guynes, JanaeSound Sitting On Floor: Ashley Christy-Ellis

  • Valentine's Day with Lantz and Kargul

    2 p.m. Sunday. Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, $22, $20 seniors, students 21 and under free. usm.maine.edu/music
    Keep the Valentine's love light burning with an afternoon performance by violinist Ronald Lantz and pianist Laura Kargul. The pair will take you on a musical journey to La Belle Époque, considered to be the most romantic era in French art and culture. Sit back with the one you love or be your own date for this lovely show. Oo la la, mon cheri!
    Photo courtesy of the USM Schoof of Music

