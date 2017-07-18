Network



Posted: July 18, 2017

Spoon and duquette on Saturday, Elvis Costello on Monday

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • duquette CD Release Show 8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com Indie-folk artist duquette is set to release the album "Trust the Night," and the show marking its release will include special guest Jack Sonni. Sonni was the second guitarist for Dire Straits during the "Brothers In Arms" era of 1984-'86. You'll also hear bassist John Kumnick, who has recorded with Cyndi Lauper and David Bowie. You can pick up a copy of "Trust the Night" at Bull Moose music locations, and on it, you'll hear Jonathan Edwards playing harmonica on several tracks and lending backing vocals to a song.Image courtesy of the artist

