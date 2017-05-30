Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: May 30, 2017

Spencer Albee, Francine Reed and a tribute to The Highwaymen

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Spencer Albee 8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com He's one of Maine's favorite musicians, and he just released a new album. Spencer Albee and his band, consisting of McCrae Hathaway, Blythe Armitage, Scott Mohler, Reneé Coolbrith and Andrew Hodgkins, will be playing a whole bunch of tunes from "Relentlessly Yours," including "All Quiet on the Western Prom" and "Open Heart." Starcrossed Losers and DJ Mosart212 open the show.Photo by Matt Cosby

    Spencer Albee

    8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    He's one of Maine's favorite musicians, and he just released a new album. Spencer Albee and his band, consisting of McCrae Hathaway, Blythe Armitage, Scott Mohler, Reneé Coolbrith and Andrew Hodgkins, will be playing a whole bunch of tunes from "Relentlessly Yours," including "All Quiet on the Western Prom" and "Open Heart." Starcrossed Losers and DJ Mosart212 open the show.
    Photo by Matt Cosby

  • Tribute to the Highwaymen 8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10. onelongfellowsquare.com Howdy! The Highwaymen were the unbelievable super-group of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. One Longfellow Square is celebrating their music with a very special fundraiser that features tunes from the above-mentioned fellas, performed by a stellar cast of local musicians. In a standing-room only hootenanny, you'll hear from Emilia Dahlin, Cumberland Crossing, Neil Collins, Kate Beever, Jeff Beam, Travis James Humphrey and Kristel Hayes. One Longfellow will also be raffling off some cool swag, and there will be drink specials and limited edition prints available. While they're at it, they'll also be collecting healthy dog food and treats, leashes, collars, puppy pads and natural peanut butter for The Green Ark rescue group, so please bring a donation.Photos courtesy of the artists

    Tribute to the Highwaymen

    8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Howdy! The Highwaymen were the unbelievable super-group of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. One Longfellow Square is celebrating their music with a very special fundraiser that features tunes from the above-mentioned fellas, performed by a stellar cast of local musicians. In a standing-room only hootenanny, you'll hear from Emilia Dahlin, Cumberland Crossing, Neil Collins, Kate Beever, Jeff Beam, Travis James Humphrey and Kristel Hayes. One Longfellow will also be raffling off some cool swag, and there will be drink specials and limited edition prints available. While they're at it, they'll also be collecting healthy dog food and treats, leashes, collars, puppy pads and natural peanut butter for The Green Ark rescue group, so please bring a donation.
    Photos courtesy of the artists

  • Francine Reed 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20 in advance, $25 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com You've got two chances to see jazz, R&B and gospel sensation Francine Reed. Born in Chicago and raised in Phoenix, Reed's been singing since she was 5 years old. In the mid-80s, she started a 10-year stint as a member of Lyle Lovett's Large Band. Reed's latest album is "Wild Hearted Woman." See her Saturday night in Boothbay Harbor or Sunday night in Portland at One Longfellow SquarePhoto by Jennifer Boxley

    Francine Reed

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20 in advance, $25 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
    You've got two chances to see jazz, R&B and gospel sensation Francine Reed. Born in Chicago and raised in Phoenix, Reed's been singing since she was 5 years old. In the mid-80s, she started a 10-year stint as a member of Lyle Lovett's Large Band. Reed's latest album is "Wild Hearted Woman." See her Saturday night in Boothbay Harbor or Sunday night in Portland at One Longfellow Square
    Photo by Jennifer Boxley

