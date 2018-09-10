Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: September 10, 2018

Snow Patrol, Dawes, Trampled By Turtles: 6 shows to check out

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Dawes

    8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $28.50 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    California folk-rock act Dawes, featuring brothers Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith, are swinging through Maine with a stop at the State Theatre. "Passwords," the band's sixth album, was released in June. Popular Dawes tunes include "Things Happen" from the 2015 record "All Your Favorite Bands," "When My Time Comes" from the 2009 debut album "North Hills" and the ballad "A Little Bit Of Everything" from 2011's "Nothing is Wrong."
    Photo by Magdalena Wosinska

  • Peppino D'Agostino

    7:30 p.m. Friday. The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20 in advance, $25 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
    Italian finger-style guitarist Peppino D'Agostino was named one of the 50 transcendent superheroes of the acoustic guitar last year by Guitar Player magazine. Here's a chance to hear the scintillating sounds of his music in an intimate setting. D'Agostino has released 13 albums over the past three decades with the most recent one being 2014's "Penumbra."
    Photo by Aleza D'Agostino

  • The Ghosts of Johnson City: Unplugged

    8 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $12, $18 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
    Portland band The Ghosts of Johnson City released "Am I Born To Die" in 2015 and "The Devil's Gold" last year. Both albums are rich in history and have songs about the Civil War, the Gold Rush of 1849, coal-mining disasters, New England's logging history and the 1918 influenza outbreak that took the lives of millions around the world among other topics. This special performance in Portland will be entirely acoustic and will include several stories behind the songs. The Ghosts of Johnson City is Amos Libby (lead vocals, banjo, guitar), Douglas Porter (guitar, vocals), Erik Neilson (baritone ukulele, vocals), Ian Riley (upright bass), Bethany Winter (vocals) and Sarah Mueller (violin).
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Trampled By Turtles

    8 p.m. Sunday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    Bluegrass and folk-rock act Tramped By Turtles is back after taking a few years off with the album "Life Is Good On The Open Road." Along with guitar and bass, you can expect to hear banjo, mandolin and fiddle from a band with a loyal following that's known for relentless touring and captivating live shows. Songs from the new album were born out a band retreat to a cabin in the woods last year where they mourned the loss of Tom Petty by listening to several of his albums over whiskey and then dusted off their instruments and got to work. The latest single in fact is their moving take on the late Petty's "Wildflowers."
    Photo by David McClister

  • Snow Patrol

    8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    In 2006, Irish rock band Snow Patrol released its fourth album called "Eyes Open." The album is home to the hit "Chasing Cars" with the lines "If I just lay, if I just lay here. Would you lie with me and just forget the world?" You can expect a likely sing-along when the band performs the track live in Portland on Monday night. Three albums have followed since "Eyes Open," and "Wildness," released in May, is the latest. The album contains the singles "Don't Give In," "Empress" and "What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get." The album also has a song on it called "Soon," which singer Gary Lightbody wrote about his father who was diagnosed with dementia. The song's video shows Lightbody and his father watching home movies and looking through old photographs.
    Photo by Simon Lipman

  • Joseph

    8 p.m. Monday,Sept. 17. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $40 preferred seating, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
    Catch the vocal trio of sisters Natalie Closner Schepman and twins Allison and Meegan Closner when they pay a Monday night visit to Portland. Joseph released the album "Native Dreamer Kin" in 2014, "I'm Alone, No You're Not" in 2016 and the EP "Stay Awake" last year. "Stay Awake" has a dreamy cover of the Tears for Fears tune "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" and a harmony rich take on "Moonlight Mile" by The Rolling Stones. The super- catchy tunes "White Flag" and "SOS (Overboard)" from "I'm Along" both got plenty of radio play around these parts, so they'll be on the set list, for sure. Joseph got its name after visiting the members' grandfather, Jo, in a town called Joseph in their home state of Oregon.
    Photo by Ebru Yildiz

