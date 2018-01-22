Network



Posted: January 22, 2018

Sleigh Bells with Anna Lombard, Max Creek and Paula Cole

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Sleigh Bells with Anna Lombard

    9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    Catch the Brooklyn, New York-based noise pop duo Sleigh Bells on Friday night. They're the duo of singer Alexis Krauss and guitarist Derek Edward Miller. Their first album dropped in 2010 and their latest release is last year's "Kid Kruschev." Opening the show is not-to-be-missed Maine singer Anna Lombard.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Max Creek

    9 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $30 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    They've been at it since the early '70s, and despite not releasing new material in quite some time, Max Creek still tours regularly and has a loyal following. Classic Creek tunes include "Emotional Railroad," "Blood Red Roses," and "Trippin'." New Hampshire-based People Skills opens the show.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Paula Cole

    8 p.m. Saturday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com
    It's been two decades since Paula Cole wondered where all the cowboys went and won a Grammy for best new artist, but her career is very much still going strong. Cole's latest release is the double album "Ballad," with her takes on jazz classics and American gems from artists including John Coltrane, Bob Dylan, Billie Holiday and Bobbie Gentry. With one of the most powerful and gorgeous voices in contemporary music, Cole's fire burns brightly, and this show will surely sell out, so grab tix while you can.
    Photo by Erica McDonald

 

