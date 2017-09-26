Posted: September 26, 2017
Slambovian Circus of Dreams. GoldenOak, The Growlers and WMPG Bluegrass Spectacular
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Slambovian Circus of Dreams
8 p.m. Friday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $44.50 to $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
From a town called Sleepy Hallow in New York comes the Slambovian Circus of Dreams. Its sound is of the alt-folk/Americana persuasion
but with plenty of twists. You'll hear slide mandolin, accordion, theremin, melodica and cello among other instruments in songs ranging from
Americana ballads to bold, cinematic tunes. We also love the fact that the guitarist/mandolin player is named Sharkey.
Photo by Tom
Moore
GoldenOak with The Appleseed Collective
8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Western Maine's modern folk quartet GoldenOak is bringing its four-part harmonies with cello, guitar, trumpet and cajón into Portland
for a Friday night performance. You'll also enjoy the heck out of The Appleseed Collective from Ann Arbor, Michigan. It's a band with a
bluegrass/new grass/Americana thing going on that is easy on the ears with solid storytelling and harmonies throughout its tunes as evidenced
on last year's EP "Tour Tapes."
Photo by Rob Woodcox
The Growlers
9 p.m. Sunday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
West coasters The Growlers will be bringing their "beach goth" sound to Portland on Sunday night. "City Club" is their latest album and
the title track is a funky, groovy tune what will likely have the crowd not worrying about the coming Monday morning as they flit around the
room busting assorted moves. The Growlers formed in 2006 and have released six full length albums along with a trio of EPs and a bunch of
singles including this past summer's trippy "Late Bloomers."
Photo courtesy of the artist
WMPG 15th Annual Bluegrass Spectacular
6:30 p.m. Monday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. wmpg.org
WMPG Community Radio invites you to feel really blue on Monday night but in the best way possible. The Bluegrass Spectacular is its annual celebration of bluegrass music in Maine and proceeds go right back into its coffers. The lineup is Tricky Britches, The Intergalactic Yurt and The Grassholes, so expect plenty of toe-tappin', knee slappin' and hootin' and hollerin' with banjo, fiddle and harmonies aplenty.
Tricky Britches photo courtesy of the artist