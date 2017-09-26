Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: September 26, 2017

Slambovian Circus of Dreams. GoldenOak, The Growlers and WMPG Bluegrass Spectacular

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

  • Slambovian Circus of Dreams 8 p.m. Friday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $44.50 to $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com From a town called Sleepy Hallow in New York comes the Slambovian Circus of Dreams. Its sound is of the alt-folk/Americana persuasion but with plenty of twists. You'll hear slide mandolin, accordion, theremin, melodica and cello among other instruments in songs ranging from Americana ballads to bold, cinematic tunes. We also love the fact that the guitarist/mandolin player is named Sharkey.Photo by Tom Moore

    Slambovian Circus of Dreams

    8 p.m. Friday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $44.50 to $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
    From a town called Sleepy Hallow in New York comes the Slambovian Circus of Dreams. Its sound is of the alt-folk/Americana persuasion but with plenty of twists. You'll hear slide mandolin, accordion, theremin, melodica and cello among other instruments in songs ranging from Americana ballads to bold, cinematic tunes. We also love the fact that the guitarist/mandolin player is named Sharkey.
    Photo by Tom Moore

  • GoldenOak with The Appleseed Collective 8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com Western Maine's modern folk quartet GoldenOak is bringing its four-part harmonies with cello, guitar, trumpet and cajón into Portland for a Friday night performance. You'll also enjoy the heck out of The Appleseed Collective from Ann Arbor, Michigan. It's a band with a bluegrass/new grass/Americana thing going on that is easy on the ears with solid storytelling and harmonies throughout its tunes as evidenced on last year's EP "Tour Tapes."Photo by Rob Woodcox

    GoldenOak with The Appleseed Collective

    8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Western Maine's modern folk quartet GoldenOak is bringing its four-part harmonies with cello, guitar, trumpet and cajón into Portland for a Friday night performance. You'll also enjoy the heck out of The Appleseed Collective from Ann Arbor, Michigan. It's a band with a bluegrass/new grass/Americana thing going on that is easy on the ears with solid storytelling and harmonies throughout its tunes as evidenced on last year's EP "Tour Tapes."
    Photo by Rob Woodcox

  • The Growlers 9 p.m. Sunday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, all ages. portcitymusichall.com West coasters The Growlers will be bringing their "beach goth" sound to Portland on Sunday night. "City Club" is their latest album and the title track is a funky, groovy tune what will likely have the crowd not worrying about the coming Monday morning as they flit around the room busting assorted moves. The Growlers formed in 2006 and have released six full length albums along with a trio of EPs and a bunch of singles including this past summer's trippy "Late Bloomers."Photo courtesy of the artist

    The Growlers

    9 p.m. Sunday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
    West coasters The Growlers will be bringing their "beach goth" sound to Portland on Sunday night. "City Club" is their latest album and the title track is a funky, groovy tune what will likely have the crowd not worrying about the coming Monday morning as they flit around the room busting assorted moves. The Growlers formed in 2006 and have released six full length albums along with a trio of EPs and a bunch of singles including this past summer's trippy "Late Bloomers."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • WMPG 15th Annual Bluegrass Spectacular 6:30 p.m. Monday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. wmpg.org WMPG Community Radio invites you to feel really blue on Monday night but in the best way possible. The Bluegrass Spectacular is its annual celebration of bluegrass music in Maine and proceeds go right back into its coffers. The lineup is Tricky Britches, The Intergalactic Yurt and The Grassholes, so expect plenty of toe-tappin', knee slappin' and hootin' and hollerin' with banjo, fiddle and harmonies aplenty.Tricky Britches photo courtesy of the artist

    WMPG 15th Annual Bluegrass Spectacular

    6:30 p.m. Monday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. wmpg.org
    WMPG Community Radio invites you to feel really blue on Monday night but in the best way possible. The Bluegrass Spectacular is its annual celebration of bluegrass music in Maine and proceeds go right back into its coffers. The lineup is Tricky Britches, The Intergalactic Yurt and The Grassholes, so expect plenty of toe-tappin', knee slappin' and hootin' and hollerin' with banjo, fiddle and harmonies aplenty.
    Tricky Britches photo courtesy of the artist

Slambovian Circus of Dreams 8 p.m. Friday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $44.50 to $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com From a town called Sleepy Hallow in New York comes the Slambovian Circus of Dreams. Its sound is of the alt-folk/Americana persuasion but with plenty of twists. You'll hear slide mandolin, accordion, theremin, melodica and cello among other instruments in songs ranging from Americana ballads to bold, cinematic tunes. We also love the fact that the guitarist/mandolin player is named Sharkey.Photo by Tom MooreGoldenOak with The Appleseed Collective 8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com Western Maine's modern folk quartet GoldenOak is bringing its four-part harmonies with cello, guitar, trumpet and cajón into Portland for a Friday night performance. You'll also enjoy the heck out of The Appleseed Collective from Ann Arbor, Michigan. It's a band with a bluegrass/new grass/Americana thing going on that is easy on the ears with solid storytelling and harmonies throughout its tunes as evidenced on last year's EP "Tour Tapes."Photo by Rob WoodcoxThe Growlers 9 p.m. Sunday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, all ages. portcitymusichall.com West coasters The Growlers will be bringing their "beach goth" sound to Portland on Sunday night. "City Club" is their latest album and the title track is a funky, groovy tune what will likely have the crowd not worrying about the coming Monday morning as they flit around the room busting assorted moves. The Growlers formed in 2006 and have released six full length albums along with a trio of EPs and a bunch of singles including this past summer's trippy "Late Bloomers."Photo courtesy of the artistWMPG 15th Annual Bluegrass Spectacular 6:30 p.m. Monday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. wmpg.org WMPG Community Radio invites you to feel really blue on Monday night but in the best way possible. The Bluegrass Spectacular is its annual celebration of bluegrass music in Maine and proceeds go right back into its coffers. The lineup is Tricky Britches, The Intergalactic Yurt and The Grassholes, so expect plenty of toe-tappin', knee slappin' and hootin' and hollerin' with banjo, fiddle and harmonies aplenty.Tricky Britches photo courtesy of the artist
Up Next:

// Trending:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.