About The Author

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: April 12, 2018

Six stellar shows including Steep Canyon Rangers and Margo Price

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Jonathan Edwards

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $30 in advance, $34 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org
    He's been here long enough that we get to call him a Mainer, and here's a chance to see singer-songwriter Jonathan Edwards perform songs from a career that dates back to the early '70s. Favorite Edwards tunes include "Honky Tonk Stardust Cowboy," "Sometimes," "One Day Closer" and "Everybody Knows Her." Then, of course, there's his signature tune, "Sunshine (Go Away Today)," which is as terrific today as it was when he first recorded for his 1971 debut album. How much does it cost? Thirty bucks, if you grab tix in advance. And let's not forget the other Edwards gem, "Shanty." That's right folks, Bath is the place to go to get a little buzz on.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Steep Canyon Rangers

    8 p.m. Saturday. Collins Center for the Arts, 2 Flagstaff Road, Orono, $32, $10 for high school students and younger. collinscenterforthearts.com
    Catch a red-hot, Grammy-winning, six-piece bluegrass act in Orono. North Carolina's Steep Canyon Rangers have been cranking out their sensational tunes for nearly 20 years, and their latest album is "Out in the Open," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts. Along with their own healthy discography, the band has collaborated with banjo player (and wild and crazy guy) Steve Martin on several projects. P.S. Be sure to bring swag money because their trucker caps are to die for.
    Photo by Shelly Swanger

  • Asleep at the Wheel

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Opera House, 86 Townsend Ave., $30 in advance, $35 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
    You ain't got a thing if you ain't got that swing, especially if its western swing from 10-time Grammy winners Asleep at the Wheel. You'll definitely want to stay awake for this band led by Ray Benson, and you might find yourself singing along to their 1975 hit "The Letter That Johnny Walker Read" or one of their many other tunes that made their way onto the Billboard country charts over years.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

    artist

  • Gramatik

    8 p.m. Sunday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    Everyone needs a little Slovenian electronic music in their lives from time to time, so get your fill on Sunday night at the State Theatre with Gramatik. His discography dates back a decade and includes tunes like "Muy Tranquilo, "Just Jammin," "While I Was Playin' Fair" and the fun and bouncy "Hit That Jive."
    Photo by Anze Koron

  • Anna & Elizabeth

    8 p.m. Sunday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Our first listen to traditional music duo Anna & Elizabeth was a breathtaking experience with the song "Jeano" from the new album "The Invisible Comes to Us." With haunting two-part harmonies and minimal instrumentation, the song opens the album on an arresting note. The album was released by Smithsonian Folkways Recordings and on it are ancient folk ballads that cement the duo's footing in the world of Appalachian music. Along with vocals, you'll hear guitar, banjo and fiddle. What's more, during their live performances they employ an old scrolling picture device called a "crankie" with intricate pictures that illustrate their songs, and they also incorporate paper cuts, shadow puppets, prints and embroidered fabric, adding to the bygone feel of their songs.
    Photo by Brett Winter Lemon

  • Margo Price

    8 p.m. Tuesday, April 24. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $22 day of show, $25 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    "Midwest Farmer's Daughter" put country singer-songwriter Margo Price on the map in 2016, and last year's "All American Made" is keeping her there. Price and her band have been on their "Nowhere Fast Tour" for the better part of a year. If for no other reason, go to this show to hear the song "A Little Pain." With the repeated line "a little pain never hurt anyone," the song is as bright as sunshine with a steady beat and a whirling organ against Price's twangy pipes. Price also addresses a lingering problem in the song "Pay Gap," and she does so with a waltz-inducing ditty that hits the issue right between the eyes.
    Photo by Danielle Holbert

