Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: May 14, 2018

Shuffle Concert, Secret Sisters and Flying Home

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Shuffle Concert

    7 p.m. Thursday. Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine, 1342 Congress St., Portland, $18, free for students with ID. mainejewish.org
    Spend an evening with New York-based chamber ensemble Shuffle Concert who allow the audience to pick what songs they'll perform. You'll have a menu of more than 30 works in 15 genres including classical, baroque, jazz, pop and Broadway show tunes. Along with gorgeous vocals, you'll hear oboe, cello, clarinet, piano and violin. All six band members are well-versed chamber musicians who went to schools like Juilliard, New England Conservatory and Manhattan School of Music, and they've all won a slew of awards.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • The Secret Sisters

    7:30 p.m. Friday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $20 in advance, $25 at the door. rocklandstrand.com
    Last year, The Secret Sisters' third album "You Don't Own Me Anymore" was nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album. They didn't win that award, but they have won countless fans over with their harmonies and a sound that crosses over into Americana, country, bluegrass, gospel. Alabama sisters Laura and Lydia Rogers also have a sensational stage presence and sense of humor and often work a few well-chosen covers into their performances including ones by Graham Nash and The Everly Brothers.
    Photo by Abraham Rowe

  • Flying Home

    6 p.m. Friday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. On Facebook
    The Portland Swing Project invites you to really get into the swing of spring with its presentation of a free performance by Maine- and New York-based Flying Home in downtown Portland. They're an instrumental sextet dedicated to playing the music of the king of swing, Mr. Benny Goodman. Along with Goodman's tunes, you'll also hear an array of big band gems from the '30s and '40s. You don't need us to remind you that you ain't got a thing if you ain't got that swing.
    Photo by Reuben Radding

