Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: March 4, 2019

Shows this week from Ranky Tanky, Chatham County Line and Pete McCann Quartet

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Ranky Tanky

    8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $45, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
    Portland Ovations and Port City Music Hall are thrilled to be presenting an evening of jazz, blues, folk and gospel from South Carolina act Ranky Tanky. Its debut, self-titled album came out in 2017, and it's a glorious exploration of songs from the Gullah music tradition that climbed to the top of the Billboard jazz chart. The band is trumpeter Charlton Singleton, guitarist Clay Ross, bassist Kevin Hamilton, drummer Quentin Baxter and sensational vocalist Quiana Parler. BTW, "Gullah" comes from West African language and means "a people blessed by God," and Ranky Tanky translates, more or less, to "work it."
    Photo by Reese Moore

  • Chatham County Line

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20 in advance, $25 at the door. boothbayoperahouse.com
    If you go see "guerrilla bluegrass" band Chatham County Line this weekend, be sure to wish the members a happy 20th anniversary because that's how long the North Carolina band has been at it. Over that period of time, they've released eight albums. During the past few weeks, they've released their takes on Beck's "Think I'm In Love" and "My Baby's Gone," a 1960 country love song by The Louvin Brothers. Both are from their forthcoming album "Sharing the Covers," which officially comes out on the day they play in Maine.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Pete McCann Quartet

    8 p.m. Sunday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. space538.org
    The Portland Conservatory of Music and Dimensions in Jazz invite you to an evening with jazz guitarist Pete McCann. McCann has been a mainstay of New York City's jazz scene for more than 25 years, and his latest album is called "Pay For It On The Other Side." Although the show is in March, you'll enjoy the vibrant tune "Is April Okay?" and will long for summer when you hear "Cookout." McCann is also in huge demand as a sideman and has played guitar on more than 100 albums.
    Photo by Dennis Connors Photography

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2019 MaineToday Media, Inc.