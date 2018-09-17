Posted: September 17, 2018
Shemekia Copeland, Neko Case and Jukebox The Ghost
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Shemekia Copeland
7 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $30 to $50, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Blues singer Shemekia Copeland ain't got time for hate; just listen to her new album "America's Child," and
you'll hear for yourself. She and her band do, however, have plenty of time to tear the roof off of the Portland
House of Music with not only smokin' blues but also plenty of roots tunes. Copeland started young, and although
she's not yet 40, she started releasing albums 20 years ago and has nine of them out in the world. Songs on
"America's Child" were inspired by the birth of Copeland's first child, Johnny Lee, at the end of 2016, along with
the current state of affairs in Washington, D.C. The end result is a collection of compelling tunes like
"Americans," "Would You Take My Blood" and "I'm Not Like Everybody Else," all propelled by Copeland's ball-of-fire
vocals.
Photo by Mike White
Neko Case
8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $45 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
"Hell-On" is the latest album from singer-songwriter Neko Case, and it's also the latest example of her
extraordinary lyricism with songs like "Last Lion of Albion" and "Halls of Sarah." Her voice has a clarity to it
that is gently arresting but also bloodthirsty. Mainers got a preview a few months back when Case opened for Ray
LaMontagne in Bangor, but this time around, she's headlining, and you can count on Case and her electrifying band
to put on a dynamite show with plenty of tunes from "Hell-On" and the tremendous ones that came before it, like
"The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You" and "Fox Confessor Brings the
Flood."
Photo courtesy of the artist
Jukebox The Ghost
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $17 in advance, $20 day of show, $30 preferred seating, $67
VIP, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
"Off To The Races" is the latest album from power-pop trio Jukebox the Ghost. It's the fifth release from
the D.C.-based band that's been at it for 15 years. The "Races" album includes the catchy, clappy, dancey "Fred
Astaire" and the playful, piano-laced "Everybody's Lonely," a song about loneliness packaged in a three-minute pop
hit that was the band's first tune to crack the Billboard Alternative Songs chart, where it reached No. 22. Expect
a feel-good night of tunes about love and life that will likely haaving several fans singing along, including you!
Photo courtesy of the artist