Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: September 17, 2018

Shemekia Copeland, Neko Case and Jukebox The Ghost

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Shemekia Copeland

    7 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $30 to $50, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Blues singer Shemekia Copeland ain't got time for hate; just listen to her new album "America's Child," and you'll hear for yourself. She and her band do, however, have plenty of time to tear the roof off of the Portland House of Music with not only smokin' blues but also plenty of roots tunes. Copeland started young, and although she's not yet 40, she started releasing albums 20 years ago and has nine of them out in the world. Songs on "America's Child" were inspired by the birth of Copeland's first child, Johnny Lee, at the end of 2016, along with the current state of affairs in Washington, D.C. The end result is a collection of compelling tunes like "Americans," "Would You Take My Blood" and "I'm Not Like Everybody Else," all propelled by Copeland's ball-of-fire vocals.
    Photo by Mike White

  • Neko Case

    8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $45 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
    "Hell-On" is the latest album from singer-songwriter Neko Case, and it's also the latest example of her extraordinary lyricism with songs like "Last Lion of Albion" and "Halls of Sarah." Her voice has a clarity to it that is gently arresting but also bloodthirsty. Mainers got a preview a few months back when Case opened for Ray LaMontagne in Bangor, but this time around, she's headlining, and you can count on Case and her electrifying band to put on a dynamite show with plenty of tunes from "Hell-On" and the tremendous ones that came before it, like "The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You" and "Fox Confessor Brings the Flood."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Jukebox The Ghost

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $17 in advance, $20 day of show, $30 preferred seating, $67 VIP, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    "Off To The Races" is the latest album from power-pop trio Jukebox the Ghost. It's the fifth release from the D.C.-based band that's been at it for 15 years. The "Races" album includes the catchy, clappy, dancey "Fred Astaire" and the playful, piano-laced "Everybody's Lonely," a song about loneliness packaged in a three-minute pop hit that was the band's first tune to crack the Billboard Alternative Songs chart, where it reached No. 22. Expect a feel-good night of tunes about love and life that will likely haaving several fans singing along, including you!
    Photo courtesy of the artist

