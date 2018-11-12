Posted: November 12, 2018
Shawn Mullins, Carbon Leaf, Adonis Puentes and a Carole King tribute
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Shawn Mullins
8 p.m. Thursday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
Unless you lived under a rock in 1998 (and if you did, we hope it was a comfortable one), you likely
remember the Shawn Mullins' song "Lullaby" with lines like "Her parents threw big parties, everyone was there/They
hung out with folks like Dennis Hopper, Bob Seger and Sonny and Cher," and the big refrain: "Everything's gonna be
all right, rockabye." The song rocketed all the way to No. 1 on the Adult Top 40 Billboard Chart and still enjoys
airplay today. "Lullaby" is from the singer-songwriter's fourth album, "Soul's Core." Two decades later, Mullins is
still doing his thing, and five albums have come out since. A spin of 2015's "My Stupid Heart" revealed that he's
still a thoughtful songwriter as evidenced by the song "Ferguson" with the lines: "Brother fighting brother on the
ground we now hallow/And sad hallelujahs the angels did sing." Mullins will also be at Johnson Hall in Gardiner on
Sunday. Visit johnsonhall.org for details.
Carbon Leaf
8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred
seating, 18-plus.portcitymusichall.com
Help a band that blends rock, folk, Celtic, bluegrass and Americana celebrate its 25th anniversary
together. Carbon Leaf has amassed a 17-album discography and has played more than 2,400 shows since forming in
1993. You'll hear acoustic and electric and pedal steel guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bass, drums, cello, banjo, penny
whistle, accordion and a whole bunch of harmonies on songs like "Life Less Ordinary," "What About Everything" and
"Let Your Troubles Roll By." Soul-folk duo Freddy & Francine (not their real names) open the show with songs from
their latest EP, "Moonless Night."
LP Project: Susanne Gerry and Seth Warner perform Carole King's 'Tapestry'
7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $12. thedancehallkittery.org
One of the most treasured albums of the 20th century is Carole King's "Tapestry." The album won four Grammy
Awards including Album of the Year and is home to the timeless tracks "I Feel The Earth Move," "So Far Away," "It's
Too Late," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" and "You've Got a Friend." Head to Kittery on Saturday night to hear the
entire album performed live by Mainers Susanne Gerry, Seth Warner and their band The Old Souls. First, you'll hear
an acoustic set of originals interspersed with some early '70s gems, and then it's all about "Tapestry." It would
be so fine to see your face at the door of The Dance Hall, it's really not so far away.
Adonis Puentes & The Voice of Cuba Orchestra
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
As the weather starts to cool down around here, you can head to Rockland for a night of hot Latin jazz,
courtesy of Adonis Puentes and the all-acoustic Voice of Cuba Orchestra. Puentes sings in both English and Spanish,
but the language of fantastic music is definitely universal with salsa and Cuban son melodies played with jazz
arrangements. Bottom line: Good luck sitting still through this show.
