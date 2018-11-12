Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: November 12, 2018

Shawn Mullins, Carbon Leaf, Adonis Puentes and a Carole King tribute

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Shawn Mullins

    8 p.m. Thursday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com
    Unless you lived under a rock in 1998 (and if you did, we hope it was a comfortable one), you likely remember the Shawn Mullins' song "Lullaby" with lines like "Her parents threw big parties, everyone was there/They hung out with folks like Dennis Hopper, Bob Seger and Sonny and Cher," and the big refrain: "Everything's gonna be all right, rockabye." The song rocketed all the way to No. 1 on the Adult Top 40 Billboard Chart and still enjoys airplay today. "Lullaby" is from the singer-songwriter's fourth album, "Soul's Core." Two decades later, Mullins is still doing his thing, and five albums have come out since. A spin of 2015's "My Stupid Heart" revealed that he's still a thoughtful songwriter as evidenced by the song "Ferguson" with the lines: "Brother fighting brother on the ground we now hallow/And sad hallelujahs the angels did sing." Mullins will also be at Johnson Hall in Gardiner on Sunday. Visit johnsonhall.org for details.
    Photo by David McClister

  • Carbon Leaf

    8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating, 18-plus.portcitymusichall.com
    Help a band that blends rock, folk, Celtic, bluegrass and Americana celebrate its 25th anniversary together. Carbon Leaf has amassed a 17-album discography and has played more than 2,400 shows since forming in 1993. You'll hear acoustic and electric and pedal steel guitars, mandolin, fiddle, bass, drums, cello, banjo, penny whistle, accordion and a whole bunch of harmonies on songs like "Life Less Ordinary," "What About Everything" and "Let Your Troubles Roll By." Soul-folk duo Freddy & Francine (not their real names) open the show with songs from their latest EP, "Moonless Night."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • LP Project: Susanne Gerry and Seth Warner perform Carole King's 'Tapestry'

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $12. thedancehallkittery.org
    One of the most treasured albums of the 20th century is Carole King's "Tapestry." The album won four Grammy Awards including Album of the Year and is home to the timeless tracks "I Feel The Earth Move," "So Far Away," "It's Too Late," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" and "You've Got a Friend." Head to Kittery on Saturday night to hear the entire album performed live by Mainers Susanne Gerry, Seth Warner and their band The Old Souls. First, you'll hear an acoustic set of originals interspersed with some early '70s gems, and then it's all about "Tapestry." It would be so fine to see your face at the door of The Dance Hall, it's really not so far away.
    Zvyagintsev Denis/Shutterstock.com

  • Adonis Puentes & The Voice of Cuba Orchestra

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
    As the weather starts to cool down around here, you can head to Rockland for a night of hot Latin jazz, courtesy of Adonis Puentes and the all-acoustic Voice of Cuba Orchestra. Puentes sings in both English and Spanish, but the language of fantastic music is definitely universal with salsa and Cuban son melodies played with jazz arrangements. Bottom line: Good luck sitting still through this show.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.