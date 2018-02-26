Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email







Posted: February 26, 2018

Say Darling, We Banjo 3, Primo Cubano, Jonathan Richman and Jessica Lea Mayfield

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Say Darling

    8 p.m. Friday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. brownpapertickets.com
    BHead for the border, of Maine that is, for a show by a band comprised of Grammy-nominated singer- songwriter and Kittery resident Celia Woodsmith, masterful guitarist Chris Hersch, Hammond organ whiz Scott Coulter and a well-seasoned rhythm section of bassist Paul Chase and drummer Jared Seabrook. Say Darling will be slinging country, jazz, soul, blues, pop, rock and juke swing tunes in what will be a rip-roarin' night in Kittery.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • We Banjo 3

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
    Don't let the name fool you, We Banjo 3 has four members, and they go well beyond the banjo. Galway, Ireland's We Banjo 3 are on the road on their "Earth & Sky" tour and will hit two spots in Maine this weekend. The band is comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergel Scahill and Martin and David Howley. You'll hear fiddle, mandolin, guitar, percussion, vocals and, of course, plenty of banjo as they tear through a set of traditional Irish music along with Americana, bluegrass and a smattering of pop that's been described as "Celtgrass." See 'em Friday night in Boothbay Harbor or Saturday night at The Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield.\
    Photo by Ronnie Norton<

  • The Low Anthem

    8:30 p.m. Saturday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St. Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. space538.org
    The Low Anthem is a four-piece indie-folk band out of Providence, Rhode Island. They've just released their fifth album, "The Salt Doll Went To Measure The Depth Of The Sea." We gave the album a listen, and it's stark, lovely and haunting with songs like "Bone of Sailor, Bone Of Bird," "Give My Body Back" and "Coral Crescent." Here's a chance to see them in the intimate space of Space.
    Photo by James Joiner

  • Jonathan Richman

    8:30 p.m. Sunday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $16 in advance, $20 day of show, 14-plus. space538.org
    Catch an absolute legend in person when singer-songwriter Jonathan Richman, founding member of The Modern Lovers, comes to Space on Sunday. Richman's solo discography dates back three decades, and some of his most well known tunes include "I Was Dancing in The Lesbian Bar, "Parties in The U.S.A.," "Because Her Beauty Is Raw And Wild" and "That Summer Feeling." And if you don't know those tunes, maybe you remember him as the sad-looking guy you see singing several times in "There's Something About Mary."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Jessica Lea Mayfield

    8 p.m. Monday, March 5. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
    Jessica Lea Mayfield is on the road with her fourth album, the explosive "Sorry Is Gone." Mayfield grew up playing in her family's bluegrass band and released her first album when she was just 15 years old after finding herself on the radar of The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach. "Sorry Is Gone" opens with the fire-breathing rocker "Wish You Could See Me Now" and ends with the dreamy "Too Much Terrible."
    Photo by Ebru Yildiz

