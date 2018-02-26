Posted: February 26, 2018
Say Darling, We Banjo 3, Primo Cubano, Jonathan Richman and Jessica Lea Mayfield
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Say Darling
8 p.m. Friday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. brownpapertickets.com
BHead for the border, of Maine that is, for a show by a band comprised of Grammy-nominated singer-
songwriter and Kittery resident Celia Woodsmith, masterful guitarist Chris Hersch, Hammond organ whiz Scott Coulter
and a well-seasoned rhythm section of bassist Paul Chase and drummer Jared Seabrook. Say Darling will be slinging
country, jazz, soul, blues, pop, rock and juke swing tunes in what will be a rip-roarin' night in Kittery.
Photo courtesy of the artist
We Banjo 3
7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
Don't let the name fool you, We Banjo 3 has four members, and they go well beyond the banjo. Galway,
Ireland's We Banjo 3 are on the road on their "Earth & Sky" tour and will hit two spots in Maine this weekend. The
band is comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda and Fergel Scahill and Martin and David Howley. You'll hear fiddle,
mandolin, guitar, percussion, vocals and, of course, plenty of banjo as they tear through a set of traditional
Irish music along with Americana, bluegrass and a smattering of pop that's been described as "Celtgrass." See 'em
Friday night in Boothbay Harbor or Saturday night at The Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield.\
Photo by Ronnie Norton<
The Low Anthem
8:30 p.m. Saturday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St. Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. space538.org
The Low Anthem is a four-piece indie-folk band out of Providence, Rhode Island. They've just released their
fifth album, "The Salt Doll Went To Measure The Depth Of The Sea." We gave the album a listen, and it's stark,
lovely and haunting with songs like "Bone of Sailor, Bone Of Bird," "Give My Body Back" and "Coral Crescent."
Here's a chance to see them in the intimate space of Space.
Photo by James Joiner
Jonathan Richman
8:30 p.m. Sunday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $16 in advance, $20 day of show, 14-plus. space538.org
Catch an absolute legend in person when singer-songwriter Jonathan Richman, founding member of The Modern
Lovers, comes to Space on Sunday. Richman's solo discography dates back three decades, and some of his most well
known tunes include "I Was Dancing in The Lesbian Bar, "Parties in The U.S.A.," "Because Her Beauty Is Raw And
Wild" and "That Summer Feeling." And if you don't know those tunes, maybe you remember him as the sad-looking guy
you see singing several times in "There's Something About Mary."
Photo courtesy of the artist
Jessica Lea Mayfield
8 p.m. Monday, March 5. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, all
ages. portcitymusichall.com
Jessica Lea Mayfield is on the road with her fourth album, the explosive "Sorry Is Gone." Mayfield grew up
playing in her family's bluegrass band and released her first album when she was just 15 years old after finding
herself on the radar of The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach. "Sorry Is Gone" opens with the fire-breathing rocker "Wish
You Could See Me Now" and ends with the dreamy "Too Much Terrible."
Photo by Ebru Yildiz