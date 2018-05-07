Network



Posted: May 7, 2018

Rumours Rave, Slaid Cleaves, Meditation through Music and MAMM Slam finals

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Fleetmac Wood Presents Rumours Rave

    9 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    You can go your own way or you can make loving, and your Friday night, a whole lot of fun. Listen to the wind blow and better yet, listen to an incredible DJ set that re-imagines the music of Fleetwood Mac. You'll hear aurally amazing remixes of the Mac songs you love that were created to send you to the dance floor. Would you stay if they promised you heaven?
    Photo by Jolanta Valeniece

  • Slaid Cleaves

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $28. johnsonhall.org
    He's so good that they've booked him for two nights in a row at Johnson Hall. Pick your night and go see singer-songwriter Slaid Cleaves. He's one of ours, having been born in Maine, though he's called Austin, Texas home for several years. Cleaves is a prolific artist with an extensive discography that dates back to 1990's "The Promise." His latest album is last year's "Ghost on the Car Radio." Our favorites on it are "Already Gone," "If I Had a Heart" and the poignant "Junkyard."
    Photo by Karen Cleaves

  • 'Meditation Through Music'

    6 p.m. Friday, Jewish Community Alliance, 1342 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $10 students, 12 and under free with adult. oratoriochorale.org
    Catch the final program of the season from The Oratorio Chorale directed by Emily Isaacson. The concert is called "Meditation through Music, the Transporting Power of Song," and it features music by composers ranging from 17th-century Heinrich Schütz and Tomás Victoria to 21st-century musicians Robert Kyr, Eric Whitacre and Carson Cooman. Inspiration was drawn from Indian Raga, Inuit songs, Japanese poetry and Gregorian chant, so expect an eclectic mix of music that will include an appearance from cellist Ben Noyes who will join the Chorale on Bach's Cello Suite #4, Sarabande. Can't make it on Friday? No worries, there will also be performances at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul's Church in Brunswick.
    Emily Isaacson photo courtesy of Orotorio Chorale

  • MAMM SLAM Finals

    1 p.m. Saturday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $12, $7 students, under 5 free. maineacademyofmodernmusic.org
    In one of local music's most exciting afternoons, here's a chance to cheer for the student finalists in the annual Maine Academy of Modern Music MAMM Slam. This year's acts are The Bucket Hat Cheek Clappers (Casco Bay High School), The Curdurboys (Casco Bay and Portland high schools), Haven (Falmouth, Portland, Scarborough and Yarmouth high schools) Heather Markham (Scarborough High School), Nakoa Parsons (Orono High School), Rest Assured (Freeport, Scarborough and Wells high schools and Waynflete School) and The Wanderers (Freeport, Mt. Ararat and Scarborough high schools). The winning band walks away with a $1,000, recording studio time, radio appearances, choice gigs, a tour of Gateway Mastering and college scholarships to Maine College of Art.
    Staff Photo of Yard Sail, last year's MAMM SLAM winner, by Michael G. Seamans

