Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: May 19, 2017

The Rough & Tumble, Antje Duvekot and The Disco Biscuits

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • The Rough & Tumble 8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 395 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $5. stonemountainartscenter.com They'll be rolling into Brownfield in their 16-foot camper with their dogs Butter and Pud to play Americana-folk tunes on Friday night. The Rough & Tumble is Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler, and along with the pooches, they'll be bringing plenty of harmonies and well-penned tunes, including ones from their seven-song EP "Cardboard and Christmas Lights," released earlier this year. If you haven't been to Stone Mountain yet, here's a great chance to walk through the wardrobe into musical Narnia for only five bucks.Photo by Julie Louisa Hagenbuch

    The Rough & Tumble

    8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center, 395 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $5. stonemountainartscenter.com
    They'll be rolling into Brownfield in their 16-foot camper with their dogs Butter and Pud to play Americana-folk tunes on Friday night. The Rough & Tumble is Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler, and along with the pooches, they'll be bringing plenty of harmonies and well-penned tunes, including ones from their seven-song EP "Cardboard and Christmas Lights," released earlier this year. If you haven't been to Stone Mountain yet, here's a great chance to walk through the wardrobe into musical Narnia for only five bucks.
    Photo by Julie Louisa Hagenbuch

  • Antje Duvekot 8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com She's an award-winning singer-songwriter out of the Boston area with an unusual name and mad skills that shine brightly on albums like "New Siberia" and "Toward the Thunder." Here's a chance to see Antje Duvekot in the listening room that is One Longellow Square. Opening the show is 19- year-old singer-songwriter Lena Rich from Yarmouth.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Antje Duvekot

    8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    She's an award-winning singer-songwriter out of the Boston area with an unusual name and mad skills that shine brightly on albums like "New Siberia" and "Toward the Thunder." Here's a chance to see Antje Duvekot in the listening room that is One Longellow Square. Opening the show is 19- year-old singer-songwriter Lena Rich from Yarmouth.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • The Disco Biscuits 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Maine State Pier, Portland, $45, $85 for two-day ticket. waterfrontconcerts.com Spend one or even two nights of your Memorial Day weekend on the Maine State Pier with Philly-based jam band The Disco Biscuits. It's a four-piece outfit with a knack for electronica and trance-fusion that's been at it since 1995. They're kicking their summer tour off in Portland, and rumor has it, they're very excited to eat lobster rolls and drink Moxie. Each night will be a little different so a two-day pass might be your best bet, if you're a serious fan.Photo by Dave Vann

    The Disco Biscuits

    5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Maine State Pier, Portland, $45, $85 for two-day ticket. waterfrontconcerts.com
    Spend one or even two nights of your Memorial Day weekend on the Maine State Pier with Philly-based jam band The Disco Biscuits. It's a four-piece outfit with a knack for electronica and trance-fusion that's been at it since 1995. They're kicking their summer tour off in Portland, and rumor has it, they're very excited to eat lobster rolls and drink Moxie. Each night will be a little different so a two-day pass might be your best bet, if you're a serious fan.
    Photo by Dave Vann

