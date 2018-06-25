Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: June 25, 2018

The Roots with Kenya Hall, Prince tribute and The Nels Cline 4

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • The Roots with Kenya Hall

    6 pm. Friday. Maine State Pier, Portland, $59.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
    Sometimes even the Jimmy Fallon house band gets to leave the NBC studios and hit the open road for a tour. Here's a chance to hang with hip-hop luminaries The Roots. Black Thought, Questlove and company have reportedly recorded a staggering amount of songs for upcoming album "End Game," due out later this year. Will they play some tunes from it? There's only one way to find out. This show is extra exciting because the opening act is one of Maine's best singers, Kenya Hall. Hall and her band will leave you wanting more and will more than warm you up for The Roots. Don't be late for this one and be sure to cheer extra loud for Hall because it's really awesome that she'll be on that huge stage.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones Prince Tribute

    8 p.m. Friday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $35, $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
    Vinegar Hill is teaming up with the Maine chapter of the Alzheimer's Association for a very purple show, and $10 of every ticket purchased will be donated to the organization. Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones embody the late, great Prince like no one else around here. They'll be playing the "Purple Rain" album in its entirety along with several other hits. Can you my darlings, can you picture this? Also, if you head back to Vinegar Hill on Saturday night at 8 p.m. (same ticket price) you can see The Awesome. They'll live up to their name with a smile and dance inducing array of '80s hits. Ten dollars of these tickets will also go to the Alzheimer's Association.
    Photo by Mia DeGiovanni

  • The Nels Cline 4

    8 p.m. Tuesday, July 3. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Since 2004, Nels Cline has been the lead guitarist of alternative rock band Wilco. His roots, however, are in jazz, and The Nels Cline 4 released "Currents, Constellations" on the historic Blue Note label in April. The album features nine tracks of scintillating instrumentals that bounce all over the place at a sometimes frantic ("Furtive") and sometimes chill ("Temporarily") pace. The live versions should prove to be all the more provocative and engaging. The rest of the quartet is guitarist Julian Lage, bassist Scott Colley and drummer Tom Rainey.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

