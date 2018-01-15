Network



Posted: January 15, 2018

Roomful of Teeth, The Devil Makes Three and Samuel James

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Roomful of Teeth

    7:30 p.m. Thursday. Hannaford Hall at Abromson Center, 88 Bedford St., $15 to $44. portlandovations.org
    Roomful of Teeth is a Grammy-winning vocal group that's all about tapping into the full potential of the human voice. Their vocal techniques are globally influenced and include Tuvan throat singing, yodeling, Georgian singing, Hindustani music and Persian classical singing among others. They'll be joined by Portland's multicultural children's choir Pihcintu and its message of peace and harmony.
    Photo by Bonica Ayala

  • The Devil Makes Three

    9 p.m. Saturday. State Theater, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
    They're the trio of guitarist Pete Bernhardt, bassist Lucia Turino and guitarist Cooper McBean, and they're a red-hot Americana act from California currently on tour in support of their latest record "Redemption & Ruin." Since the band's inception 15 years ago, it has released four albums and is known for its incredible fusion of old-time folk with bluegrass, country and blues, among other genres. The heart of the sound has always centered around American folk music and the band's repertoire is stocked with a blend of revitalized old folk tunes and original ones. They're also known for putting on high-energy, engaging live shows so expect to spend plenty of time stomping your feet.
    Photo by Giles Clement

  • Samuel James

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $16, $14, $5 youth. johnsonhall.org
    If you've never seen roots musician Samuel James live, here's an excellent opportunity. His guitar mastery is jaw-dropping and his stage presence and storytelling are many things at once: riveting, humorous and musically tremendous. James is a Moth-featured storyteller and has traveled internationally to perform his music.
    Photo by Matthew Robbins

