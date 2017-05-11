Network



Aimsel Ponti

Posted: May 11, 2017

Rocket Man Elton John is coming to Maine for two November shows

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Twocoms/Shutterstock.com

Whew! We’re still catching our breath from the excitement of getting the press release on this.

We’re doing all caps for this one so get ready:

ELTON JOHN IS COMING TO PORTLAND!!!

Can you stand it? It’s been nearly a decade since he’s been to Maine. In fact, we did a little research on his past visits and records show that’s John played in Portland in 1993, 2000, 2004 and 2008.

His Wonderful Crazy Night Tour will be swinging through Portland AND Bangor and here’s everything you need to know:

Elton John in Portland

When: Friday, November 17

WHERE: Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

HOW MUCH: $46.50 to $159.50

ON SALE: Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

TICKETS: waterfrontconcerts.com

Elton John in Bangor

WHEN: Saturday, November 18

WHERE: Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

HOW MUCH: $46.50 to $459.50

ON SALE: Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

TICKETS: waterfrontconcerts.com

What’s your favorite Elton John song? This is ours at the moment.

Here’s a photo of John performing in Portland back in 1993. Were you there?

Elton John performs at the Cumberland County Civic Center, on Oct. 24, 1993. Staff Photo by John Ewing

Elton John performs at the Cumberland County Civic Center, on Oct. 24, 1993.
