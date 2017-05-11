Rocket Man Elton John is coming to Maine for two November shows

Whew! We’re still catching our breath from the excitement of getting the press release on this.
We’re doing all caps for this one so get ready:
ELTON JOHN IS COMING TO PORTLAND!!!
Can you stand it? It’s been nearly a decade since he’s been to Maine. In fact, we did a little research on his past visits and records show that’s John played in Portland in 1993, 2000, 2004 and 2008.
His Wonderful Crazy Night Tour will be swinging through Portland AND Bangor and here’s everything you need to know:
Elton John in Portland
When: Friday, November 17
WHERE: Cross Insurance Arena, Portland
HOW MUCH: $46.50 to $159.50
ON SALE: Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.
TICKETS: waterfrontconcerts.com
Elton John in Bangor
WHEN: Saturday, November 18
WHERE: Cross Insurance Center, Bangor
HOW MUCH: $46.50 to $459.50
ON SALE: Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.
TICKETS: waterfrontconcerts.com
What’s your favorite Elton John song? This is ours at the moment.
Here’s a photo of John performing in Portland back in 1993. Were you there?