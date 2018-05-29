Network



Posted: May 29, 2018

Rick Springfield, Portland Piano Trio, Belle & Sebastian and Caroline Cotter

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Rick Springfield

    9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $29.50 to $49.50. auramaine.com
    Admit it, you've sung along to "Jessie's Girl" at least a time or two in your life, and you really dig in on the line: "Where can I find a woman like that?" That said, we're here to share the good news that none other than Rick Springfield himself will be performing in Portland as part of his 2018 Stripped Down tour. Although it's tempting to call him a nostalgia act, the truth of the matter is that Australian hunk Springfield has been going strong all these years since his 1981 smash hit and, in fact, released the album "The Snake King" earlier this year. We listened to "In The Land of The Blind," and it's a solid tune. And although we still pine for his General Hospital character Dr. Noah Drake and still love the heck out of his other '81 hit, "I've Done Everything For You," we're also willing to meet Springfield where he is today, nearing 70 and still very much rocking.
    Photo by Elizabeth Attenborough

  • 240 Strings Community Concert

    2 p.m. Sunday. Charitable Mechanic Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, free. 240strings.org
    Sit back on Sunday afternoon and bask in the sounds of the Portland Piano trio (pianist Anastasia Antonacos, violinist Tracey Jasas-Hardel and cellist Benjamin Noyes), which will include a Brahms quartet with DaPonte String Quartet violinist Kirsten Monke. You'll also hear some wonderful performances by Portland public school students who have received free lessons from the trio's nonprofit 240 Strings. Beer, wine and snacks will be available for purchase.
    Portland Piano Trio by Erin Little

  • Belle and Sebastian

    8 p.m. Tuesday, June 5. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $36 to $56 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
    Scottish band Belle and Sebastian might not be a household name, but its fan base is loyal. It's nine albums into a career that dates back to 1996's "Tigermilk." Its latest release from earlier this year is "How to Solve Our Human Problems." Belle and Sebastian have a dreamy pop sound happening, and after listening to several tracks, we feel confident sending you to this show, even if it's a new band to you. We suspect this show will be chill but also uplifting, and we can't think of a better way to spend a Tuesday night.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Caroline Cotter

    8 p.m. Wednesday, June 6. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Singer-songwriter and current Mainer Caroline Cotter is celebrating the release of her second album, "Home on The River," with shows at the Kittery Art Association on Thursday, The Frontier in Brunswick on Friday and One Longfellow Square on Wednesday, June 6. The album is an Americana gem with nine originals and a closing track of Woody Guthrie's "My Peace" sung a cappella. Cotter's soprano pipes are lovely, and her songwriting chops shine through, especially on songs like "Peace of Mind," "When I Think Of You," "Can't Stop the Waves" and "Found." Copies of the album will be on hand at all three shows, so stuff some dough in your pocket and figure out which one best fits with your schedule. Speaking of schedules, we checked Cotter's, and she's played more than 70 shows already this year including several in Europe that just winded down. Welcome her home at one of these gigs, where she'll be joined by Adam Frederick on bass and drummer Dan Boyden.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

