Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: January 21, 2019

Psychedelic trance, theatrical punk pop and bluegrass shows happening in Portland

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Infected Mushroom

    8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Israeli-born, Los Angeles-based producers Amit "Duvdev" Duvdevani and Erez Eisen have been releasing music and touring the globe as DJ duo Infected Mushroom for more than two decades. Their latest single is "Walking on the Moon," and it's a pulsating example of their psychedelic trance sound. Attending and, better yet, participating in this show will likely be an other-worldly experience that's like visiting a neon planet where the music never stops and the official language is a series of dance moves.
    Image courtesy of the artist

  • Bella's Bartok

    9 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus. statetheatreportland.com
    Looking for a raucous show of Eastern European, Americana, punk and pop music delivered in theatrical style from a band that describes itself as "Siouxsie Sioux covering Frank Zappa playing trombone in Tom Waits' basement during the French Revolution?" Of course you do! Well, then head to Portland House of Music on Friday and spend the evening with the seven-piece band out of western Massachusetts called Bella's Bartok. They started off a decade or so ago as street-punk performers and have become a brass-filled, accordion-based live spectacle that will have you on your feet the entire time. Boston's improvisational rock band Skyfoot opens the show.
    Photo by Mariah Giles

  • Greensky Bluegrass with Billy Strings

    8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    Greensky Bluegrass has a new album out called "All For Money" with the outstanding lead single "Courage for the Road." It's a bluegrass band that loves to rock just as much as it likes to stomp, and the result has amassed a loyal following that loves the signature sound it's created. But that's not the only reason to venture out on a cold Tuesday night. The opening act is Billy Strings, who was given the name by his aunt who recognized the mad skills her nephew had for playing several bluegrass instruments, including banjo, mandolin and guitar. Strings' 2017 "Turmoil & Tinfoil" album earned him an impressive amount of critical praise, and his live shows are becoming the stuff of legends.
    Photo by Jesse Faatz

