Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: February 4, 2019

Psychedelic jam tunes , two guitar trios, a pair of brothers and a post-rock band all in Portland this week

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • The New Motif and Swimmer

    9 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Kick your weekend off on Thursday night by catching Cape Cod's The New Motif who roll into town with a stop on their Reciprocal Boogie tour."Reciprocal Boogie" is the psychedelic, funk and jam band's brand new album. It kicks off with the trippy "Manifest" and ends with the frolicsome instrumental "Late Cretaceous." Smack dab in the middle of the album is where you'll find the title track bursting with sensational sax and scorching guitar riffs. Don't worry if you can't find a place to sit, you're not going to need it once this band hits the stage.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • The Brother Brothers

    8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $16 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Adam and David Moss are twin brothers who, thankfully, share a love for folk music rich with harmonies and stripped down yet gorgeous instrumentation. They call themselves The Brother Brothers, and David plays cello with Adam on fiddle. Their debut album, "Some People I Know," was released last year, preceded by the EP "Tugboats" in 2017. The Moss brothers grew up in Peoria, Illinois, where they learned to harmonize by singing to records from their dad's collection, which included The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Kingston Trio and The Everly Brothers. Both Moss brothers spent years honing their craft with different bands, often in different parts of the country, but they both wound up in Brooklyn, New York, and The Brothers Brothers were born. They were in Maine a few months ago opening for I'm With Her at the State Theatre. Here's a chance to see them headlining at the intimate One Longfellow Square. Local singer-songwriter Caroline Cotter opens the show.
    Photo by Erika Kapin

  • California Guitar Trio + Montreal Guitar Trio

    7:30 p.m. Thursday. Hannaford Hall, University of Southern Maine, 88 Bedford St., Portland, $43, $47, $18 students. portlandovations.org
    Portland Ovations presents a guitar lover's dream show in Portland. Here's a chance to see six guitar virtuosos all on the same stage as the California Guitar Trio (CGT) and Montreal Guitar Trio(MGT) combine forces for one incredible show. With more then four decades of combined experience you'll hear original compositions and new arrangements of progressive rock, world, jazz and classic music played on CGT's steel strings and MGT's nylon ones. This entire project was inspired by a 2010 impromptu studio session when both acts were in Montreal and the six musicians have toured together several times since then.
    California Guitar Trio + Montreal Guitar Trio.Photo by Parc Lafontaine

  • El Ten Eleven

    9 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Southern California's post-rock duo El Ten Eleven is Kristian Dunn on bass and guitar and drummer Tim Fogarty. Sixteen years into their career as a band, they've released seven full-length albums, including last year's "Banker's Hill." The band is known for a layered sound created with an array of looping pedals, so if you close your eyes you'll think you're hearing a full band. From chill and moody to dance-inducing, this band will likely put on a mesmerizing live show.
    Photo by Mark Owens

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2019 MaineToday Media, Inc.