Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.
She has been obsessed with – and inspired by – music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She’s a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her “Face the Music” column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You’ll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about…music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: January 8, 2018

Progressive hip-hop, bohemian folk and classic jazz

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Blackaliscious

    8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Catch a wildly popular and progressive hip-hop duo out of California comprised of rapper Gift of Gab and producer/DJ Chief Xcel. Blackaliscious dropped its debut record in 1999 and four have followed, most recently 2015's "Imani Vol. I."
    Photo by Nicole Mago

  • Bella's Bartok and West End Blend

    8 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    In the mood for some bohemian folk punk? We thought so! Massachusetts's Bella's Bartok is bringing its highly danceable show to Portland. The band evolved from street-punk performers to an electric, brass-filled, accordion-based band that's been serving up the fun for a decade. Co-headlining the show is soul/funk outfit West End Blend out of Hartford. Don't expect to sit still at this show but do expect to shake your tail feather all night long.
    Photo by Ryah Giles- Ready for the Afterglow Photography

  • Novel Jazz Septet

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Unitarian Universalist Church, 15 Pleasant St., Brunswick, $15 in advance, $18 at the door, $8 students and children. uubrunswick.org
    Celebrate MLK while hearing the music of jazz greats Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn skillfully performed by The Novel Jazz Septet. They've been at it for more than 30 years, so expect to be dazzled. The performance will include some lesser-known compositions by Ellington and Strayhorn that were recently transcribed from original scores at the Smithsonian.


 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.