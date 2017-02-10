Posted: February 10, 2017
Primo Cubano, Steve Jones and a heck of a Springsteen Tribute show
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Primo Cubano
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Boothbay Opera House, 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, $10 in advance, $15 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
Hola! We're halfway through February, but winter still has its claws in us, so here's something to help you thaw out: a night of dancing to
the sounds of Primo Cubano. They're all about traditional Cuban dance music called Son that dates back to the 20th century and is the primary
contributor to salsa. Should you not want to bust a move, that's OK, there will be plenty of seats to park yourself in.
Photo courtesy of the
artist
Steve Jones
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $5 to $16. johnsonhall.org
He's been a mainstay of the Maine music scene for more than two decades. Here's your chance to see him perform in a historic 150-year-old
theater. Steve Jones has played with a mile-long list of Maine acts, and along with fronting his own band, he sings and plays guitar in the much-
loved roots rock act The Boneheads. Jones also wears producer and arranger hats, and his fingerprints are all over several local
releases.
Image courtesy of the artist
Bruce In The USA
8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, $30 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
Hop into your stolen car, drive through the tunnel of love onto Thunder Road, across the river, through the badlands, past the secret garden
and then spend the evening dancing in the dark to the sounds of the ultimate Bruce Springsteen tribute band, Bruce In The USA, who will prove it all
night. And if your name is Jack and you've got a wife and kid in Baltimore, bring them too. Rosalita can definitely come out tonight as well,
because who doesn't want to relive the glory days?
Photo by Darrell Craig Harris