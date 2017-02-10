Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: February 10, 2017

Primo Cubano, Steve Jones and a heck of a Springsteen Tribute show

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Primo Cubano 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Boothbay Opera House, 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, $10 in advance, $15 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com Hola! We're halfway through February, but winter still has its claws in us, so here's something to help you thaw out: a night of dancing to the sounds of Primo Cubano. They're all about traditional Cuban dance music called Son that dates back to the 20th century and is the primary contributor to salsa. Should you not want to bust a move, that's OK, there will be plenty of seats to park yourself in.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Primo Cubano

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Boothbay Opera House, 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, $10 in advance, $15 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
    Hola! We're halfway through February, but winter still has its claws in us, so here's something to help you thaw out: a night of dancing to the sounds of Primo Cubano. They're all about traditional Cuban dance music called Son that dates back to the 20th century and is the primary contributor to salsa. Should you not want to bust a move, that's OK, there will be plenty of seats to park yourself in.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Steve Jones 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $5 to $16. johnsonhall.org He's been a mainstay of the Maine music scene for more than two decades. Here's your chance to see him perform in a historic 150-year-old theater. Steve Jones has played with a mile-long list of Maine acts, and along with fronting his own band, he sings and plays guitar in the much- loved roots rock act The Boneheads. Jones also wears producer and arranger hats, and his fingerprints are all over several local releases.Image courtesy of the artist

    Steve Jones

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $5 to $16. johnsonhall.org
    He's been a mainstay of the Maine music scene for more than two decades. Here's your chance to see him perform in a historic 150-year-old theater. Steve Jones has played with a mile-long list of Maine acts, and along with fronting his own band, he sings and plays guitar in the much- loved roots rock act The Boneheads. Jones also wears producer and arranger hats, and his fingerprints are all over several local releases.
    Image courtesy of the artist

  • Bruce In The USA 8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, $30 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com Hop into your stolen car, drive through the tunnel of love onto Thunder Road, across the river, through the badlands, past the secret garden and then spend the evening dancing in the dark to the sounds of the ultimate Bruce Springsteen tribute band, Bruce In The USA, who will prove it all night. And if your name is Jack and you've got a wife and kid in Baltimore, bring them too. Rosalita can definitely come out tonight as well, because who doesn't want to relive the glory days?Photo by Darrell Craig Harris

    Bruce In The USA

    8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, $30 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Hop into your stolen car, drive through the tunnel of love onto Thunder Road, across the river, through the badlands, past the secret garden and then spend the evening dancing in the dark to the sounds of the ultimate Bruce Springsteen tribute band, Bruce In The USA, who will prove it all night. And if your name is Jack and you've got a wife and kid in Baltimore, bring them too. Rosalita can definitely come out tonight as well, because who doesn't want to relive the glory days?
    Photo by Darrell Craig Harris

