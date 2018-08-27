Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: August 27, 2018

Pentatonix, The Dustbowl Revival and Donna the Buffalo

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Pentatonix

    7:15 p.m. Thursday. Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, 1 Railroad St., Bangor, $25 to $129.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
    Texas-based a cappella group Pentatonix has won three Grammy Awards and sold more than six million albums. Here's a chance to hear for yourself the vocal stylings of Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin "K.O." Olusola and Matt Sallee. The band is known primarily for covering songs, including Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," "Havana" by Camila Cabello and a Daft Punk medley. Fun facts: Pentatonix won season three of NBC's "The Sing-Off" in 2011 and had a cameo role in "Pitch Perfect 2" in 2015.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • The Dustbowl Revival

    8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $35 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Head to Port City Music Hall on Thursday night for a night of Americana soul from eight-piece band The Dustbowl Revival. The band's latest single is "I Decided," and last fall, it released a video of a sensational take on Supertramp's "Breakfast in America." The Dustbowl Revival formed in 2008 and has a four-album discography. The band is on the road in support of its self-titled album, released last year. Local indie-soul-folk act GoldenOak opens the show. They're the brother and sister duo of Zak and Lena Kendall, and they're fantastic. Don't be late!
    Photo by Chris Mortenson

  • Donna the Buffalo

    8 p.m. Sunday. Jonathan's. 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. jonathansogunquit.com
    Donna the Buffalo has been serving up original roots tunes for nearly three decades. Inspired by old-time music festivals of the south when entire towns and counties would converge, the band has carved out its signature Cajun, rock, folk, reggae and country-infused roots sound over the course of eight studio albums. Fans of the band are known as The Herd. Here's a chance to roam to Ogunquit and join their ranks.
    Photo by Talley Media

 

