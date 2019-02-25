Girls Rock paying homage to female music makers

At the age of 10, Nell Fernald is already a seasoned veteran of the Portland rock scene.

A bass player and singer, she’s played at events and venues around town, including the massive Old Port Festival held each June and the Port City Music Hall, where the capacity is 500. She’ll play the latter again Saturday as part of the annual Girls Rock concert put on by the Maine Academy of Modern Music.

“I was really excited when I played it last year. I was just coming from a swim meet,” said Nell, a fourth-grader at Rowe Elementary School in Portland. “It’s great to be able to play places like this. It gives you a reason to really want to play.”

For Nell and her generation of girl rockers, it’s hard to imagine a time when rock music, including the world of teenage garage bands, was considered a primarily male sphere. The Girls Rock show, now in its 1oth year, is a way to recognize the contributions of women and girls in rock, and encourage more to get involved, said Jeff Shaw, MAMM’s executive director. The show is in March, during Women’s History Month.

“Women haven’t always gotten their due in rock,” said Shaw. “Part of the reason for this show is to cheer them on.”

The show Saturday will feature about 30 performances and 125 musicians, ranging in age from 8 to 18. There will be solo acts and rock groups, as well as the school’s MAMMOTH brass band, strings group and rock chorus. The music will include covers and originals.

Portland-based MAMM is a music school that serves about 1,600 youngsters from across the state with lessons, camps, ensembles and help in forming bands. The show will likely last more than three hours, Shaw said, and will be hosted on stage by Aimsel Ponti, music writer for MaineToday Magazine.

Despite the show’s name, boys are allowed to play too, Shaw said, but they have to play a song written or made famous by women. One male band will perform the 1988 hit “I Hate Myself For Loving You” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Nell and the band she plays in, Pegacorn, will go even further back in the history of women in rock. They’ll perform “Vacation,” a 1982 hit by the all-female rock band The Go-Go’s.

Many of the Girls Rock performers started by taking lessons on an instrument at MAMM, then took part in the bands program, where instructors help musicians find each other and give lessons on how to play together. For generations, the main way for young people to start a rock band in middle or high school was to hope some like-minded rockers were in their school, or living on their street.

Fourteen-year-old Sasha Saedan played drums in a group during Girls Rock last year and called it “nerve wracking” but “really fun.” The band Sasha is in, No Man’s Land, will likely play “Buzzcut Season” by Lorde on Saturday, she said.

“It’s really cool to see all the girls who are in bands,” said Sasha, a freshman at Casco Bay High School in Portland. “And to hear all the songs written by women.”

Maine Academy of Modern Music presents Girls Rock

WHEN: 4:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland

HOW MUCH: $12 in advance, $15 day of the show, $20 preferred seating

INFO: maineacademyofmodernmusic.org, portcitymusichall.com