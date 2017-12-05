Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: December 5, 2017

Paul Sullivan, The White Buffalo and The Ballroom Thieves

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

  • Paul Sullivan 7 p.m. Thursday. Boothbay Opera House, 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com Grammy-winning pianist Paul Sullivan presents his Christmas in Maine show that will blend jazz and classical styles. He'll be joined by Myles Jordan, cellist for the Da Ponte String Quartet and flutist Liz Dowling of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. Sullivan's show will also feature vocalist Rose Upton whom he describes as having the voice of an angel.Photo courtesy of the Boothbay Opera House

    Paul Sullivan

    7 p.m. Thursday. Boothbay Opera House, 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
    Grammy-winning pianist Paul Sullivan presents his Christmas in Maine show that will blend jazz and classical styles. He'll be joined by Myles Jordan, cellist for the Da Ponte String Quartet and flutist Liz Dowling of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. Sullivan's show will also feature vocalist Rose Upton whom he describes as having the voice of an angel.
    Photo courtesy of the Boothbay Opera House

  • The White Buffalo 9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $18 to $28, 18-plus. auramaine.com Singer-songwriter Jake Smith performs under the name The White Buffalo, and he's bringing his baritone pipes to Portland on Friday night. The first White Buffalo album was released in 2002, and five have followed, including this year's "Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights." Smith and his band are based in southern California, and their current tour has them hitting several states from coast to coast before they head to Europe in early spring. Local singer-songwriter Max Garcia Conover opens the show, and he is not to be missed.Photo courtesy of the artist

    The White Buffalo

    9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $18 to $28, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    Singer-songwriter Jake Smith performs under the name The White Buffalo, and he's bringing his baritone pipes to Portland on Friday night. The first White Buffalo album was released in 2002, and five have followed, including this year's "Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights." Smith and his band are based in southern California, and their current tour has them hitting several states from coast to coast before they head to Europe in early spring. Local singer-songwriter Max Garcia Conover opens the show, and he is not to be missed.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • The Ballroom Thieves 8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com Boston's alternative folk-rock trio The Ballroom Thieves just released a stunning new single called "Only Lonely," and chances are excellent they'll be playing that one, along with tracks from last year's gorgeous "Deadeye" album. These Wild Plains, also from Boston, along with fantastic Nashville duo The Harmaleighs open the show, so arrive on time and enjoy all three bands.Photo by Meg Bird

    The Ballroom Thieves

    8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
    Boston's alternative folk-rock trio The Ballroom Thieves just released a stunning new single called "Only Lonely," and chances are excellent they'll be playing that one, along with tracks from last year's gorgeous "Deadeye" album. These Wild Plains, also from Boston, along with fantastic Nashville duo The Harmaleighs open the show, so arrive on time and enjoy all three bands.
    Photo by Meg Bird

Paul Sullivan 7 p.m. Thursday. Boothbay Opera House, 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com Grammy-winning pianist Paul Sullivan presents his Christmas in Maine show that will blend jazz and classical styles. He'll be joined by Myles Jordan, cellist for the Da Ponte String Quartet and flutist Liz Dowling of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. Sullivan's show will also feature vocalist Rose Upton whom he describes as having the voice of an angel.Photo courtesy of the Boothbay Opera HouseThe White Buffalo 9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $18 to $28, 18-plus. auramaine.com Singer-songwriter Jake Smith performs under the name The White Buffalo, and he's bringing his baritone pipes to Portland on Friday night. The first White Buffalo album was released in 2002, and five have followed, including this year's "Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights." Smith and his band are based in southern California, and their current tour has them hitting several states from coast to coast before they head to Europe in early spring. Local singer-songwriter Max Garcia Conover opens the show, and he is not to be missed.Photo courtesy of the artistThe Ballroom Thieves 8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com Boston's alternative folk-rock trio The Ballroom Thieves just released a stunning new single called "Only Lonely," and chances are excellent they'll be playing that one, along with tracks from last year's gorgeous "Deadeye" album. These Wild Plains, also from Boston, along with fantastic Nashville duo The Harmaleighs open the show, so arrive on time and enjoy all three bands.Photo by Meg Bird
Up Next:

// Trending:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.