Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: May 21, 2018

Parquet Courts, Apocalyptica and Rodney Crowell Trio

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Parquet Courts with Goat Girl

    9 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    New York City-based rock band Parquet Courts just released its sixth album, "Wide Awake!" The title track called "Total Football" ends with a rather unsavory but hilarious shout-out to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Opening the show is Goat Girl from South London, on the road in support of its debut self-titled album, which is bursting with 19 songs in 40 minutes.
    Photo by Ebru Yildiz

  • Apocalyptica - Plays Metallica By Four Cellos

    8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $20 to $35 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
    Exit light! Enter night! Take my hand ...we're off to never Neverland. Oh, don't mind us, we're just singing Metallica's "Enter Sandman." But we've got a much better suggestion on how to hear some amazing takes on Metallica tunes. Finnish quartet Apocalyptica has recently re-issued its 1996 debut album of Metallica tunes, adding on some bonus tracks to mark the occasion. Catch this show, and you'll hear "Master of Puppets," "The Unforgiven," "Nothing Else Matters" and several other iconic tunes from one of metal's biggest acts, all played on four cellos. And yep, you'll for sure hear "Enter Sandman." We gave it a listen, and it's pretty spectacular.
    Photo by Ville Juurikkala

  • The Rodney Crowell Trio

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $35 in advance, $40 at the door. boothbayoperahouse.com
    Make your way to the midcoast for a show by Grammy winner and member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell. This year marks the 30th anniversary of his album "Diamonds & Dirts," home to five No. 1 singles on the Billboard country charts, including "I Couldn't Leave You If I Tried" and "After All This Time." Crowell's got nearly 20 albums of material to choose from so expect a diverse mix of tunes by the trio.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

