Posted: January 9, 2017

Paper Lions, Hadacol Bouncers and Portland Symphony Orchestra

  • Paper Lions 9 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $16 in advance, $18 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com Take in some Canadian pop-rock, courtesy of Paper Lions, who will be playing songs from their latest album, "Full Colour," among other tunes. "Traveling," from their 2012 EP, "At Long Creek," has been viewed more than 8 million times on YouTube. The weather might be cold where these guys are from, but this band is red hot at the moment.Photo courtesy of the artist

Paper Lions 9 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $16 in advance, $18 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com Take in some Canadian pop-rock, courtesy of Paper Lions, who will be playing songs from their latest album, "Full Colour," among other tunes. "Traveling," from their 2012 EP, "At Long Creek," has been viewed more than 8 million times on YouTube. The weather might be cold where these guys are from, but this band is red hot at the moment.Photo courtesy of the artistThe Hadacol Bouncers 7:30 p.m. Friday. Phippsburg Congregational Church, 10 Church Lane, $12 in advance, $15 at the door, $8 students. phippsburgucc.org Thaw out on Friday night with some New Orleans- and Chicago-style jazz from Portland-based act The Hadacol Bouncers. You'll hear gems by the likes of Louise Armstrong, Fats Waller and James P. Johnson, as well as classics from the Great American Songbook, played with panache on piano, banjo, tuba, drums, cornet, clarinet and trombone.Photo by Elizabeth ThomasPortland Symphony Orchestra 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $32 to $83. porttix.com Slip peacefully yet vibrantly into your Sunday afternoon with the sounds of Chopin, Britten and Debussy washing over you. Portland Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor David Neely, present a program featuring pianist Diane Walsh. You'll hear Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1, Britten's "Four Sea Interlude" from Peter Grimes and Debussy's "La Mer." Hang around after the performance for a Q-and-A session with the artists.Image courtesy of the Portland Symphony Orchestra

