Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: March 11, 2019

Niyaz, Gogol Bordello and The Hot Sardines all visit Portland this week

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Niyaz

    8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $45. portcitymusichall.com
    For a night of enthralling and enchanting electro-acoustic Middle Eastern music, Portland Ovations invites you to head to Port City Music Hall for a show from Niyaz. The band is native to Iran and based in Montreal. Niyaz is fronted by singer and percussionist Azam Ali and her mesmerizing voice. The merger of ancient and modern sounds has caught the attention of fans all around the world. The band's most recent album is 2015's "The Fourth Light," a tribute to the first female Sufi mystic and poet Rabie Al Basri, born during the eighth century in Iran.
    Photo courtesy of Six Degrees Records

  • Gogol Bordello

    8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $27.50 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    Two words: gypsy punk! New York City's nine-piece ensemble Gogol Bordello has been serving it up for two decades and is out on the road on its 20th- anniversary tour. Expect a free-spirited celebration of music with plenty of accordion, violin, guitar and percussion, not to mention vocals from wild (in a good way) singer Eugene Hutz. The only question Gogol Bordello fans need to ask themselves is should they start wearing purple now or wait for the Friday night show?
    Photo by Daniel Efram

  • The Hot Sardines

    7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $25 to $83. porttix.com
    PSO Pops! presents a sensational show with two notable elements. Guest conductor Jayce Ogren will lead the orchestra as its performs tunes from Copland, Ravel, Gould, Gershwin and Rodgers. Then it's off to the land of hot, vintage jazz from eight-piece act (that includes a tap dancer) The Hot Sardines. Led by singer Elizabeth Bougerol and pianist/band leader Evan Palazzo, The Hot Sardines are consummate entertainers known for their audience engagement and swoon-worthy takes on songs like "Wake Up In Paris" and "What A Little Moonlight Can Do."
    Photo by Aidan Grant

