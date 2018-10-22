Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: October 22, 2018

Nellie McKay, Heather Pierson & Bernice Martin and Postmodern Jukebox

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Nellie McKay

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
    Nellie McKay is singer-songwriter, actress and former stand-up comic, and she's coming to Rockland with her album, "Sister Orchid," in tow. The album is a collection of '30s standards including "My Romance," "Willow Weep For Me," "Georgia on My Mind" and "Lazybones." McKay has previously released albums of '60s songs and a tribute to Doris Day. She also has penned several originals including the satirical feminist ditty "Mother of Pearl" from her 2007 album "Obligatory Villagers," which is just as relevant now as it was when it was released. Can’t make this show? Not to worry, you can catch McKay on Nov. 2 at Port City Music Hall in Portland.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Heather Pierson & Bernice Martin

    2 p.m. Sunday. First Universalist Church of Norway, 479 Main St., Norway, free. heatherpierson.com
    Pianist and singer-songwriter Heather Pierson and singer-songwriter Bernice Martin present a free performance to celebrate the release of their collaboration "Heart Songs & Circle Songs." Not only will you hear several of the songs from the album, you'll be invited to learn some of them and sing along. Pierson's recording career dates back to 2003 and this album is her 11th.
    Photo by Tim Shellmer

  • Postmodern Jukebox

    8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30 to $55 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
    Postmodern Jukebox is a musical collective, led by Scott Bradlee, that is globally famous for taking modern hits by other artists and turning them into vintage-sounding jazz tunes. Every Thursday, the act releases something new on YouTube. Its 60s-style take on Christina Aguilera's "Genie in a Bottle," Queen's "Who Wants to Live Forever" done in the style of "West Side Story" and 50s-sounding version of Toto's "Africa" are the most recent ones, and those three clips have racked up nearly a million and a half views – and counting. With multiple vocalists and a crackerjack band, Postmodern Jukebox puts on live performances that are adored by fans of multiple genres.
    Photo by Stacie Hess

 

