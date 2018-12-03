Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: December 3, 2018

Moonchild, Lúnasa and an Old 97’s holiday show

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Moonchild

    9 p.m. Thursday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 at the door, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
    Catch an L.A.-based neo-soul, jazz and electronic trio of multi-instrumentalists Amber Navran, Max Bryk and Andris Mattson live in Portland on Thursday night. Moonchild has released three albums since 2012, including last year's "Voyager." The band has been on the receiving end of praise from Stevie Wonder, Tyler, the Creator and Jill Scott, among other musicians, and has amassed more than five million streams on Spotify. A spin of "Voyager" revealed smooth yet multi-layered tunes that will likely translate quite well in a live setting. Get ready to get your chill-but-sometimes-funky groove on upstairs at Empire.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Lúnasa: An Irish Christmas

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., $28 in advance, $30 at the door. camdenoperahouse.com
    It's considered by many to be the hottest Irish acoustic group on the planet, and it's crossing the pond for a holiday show in Camden this weekend. Over the course of more than 20 years, Lúnasa has played upwards of 1,500 shows spanning 36 countries, and stops along the way have included prestigious venues like the Sydney Opera House and Moscow International House of Music. You'll hear flutes, low whistles, tin whistles, double bass, guitar, fiddle, uilleann pipes and more during what will surely be one the liveliest shows of the season. You'll also be treated to an opening set from Kansas-based musician Ashley Davis with her blend of Celtic and country music.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Old 97's Holiday Extravaganza

    8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    During the holidays, even a Monday night is a delightful night to go out on. Rhett Miller and his alt- country band Old 97's prove this point quite well with their Holiday Extravaganza show at Port City Music Hall. The show kicks off with a solo acoustic set from Miller, followed by a performance by Caseymagic, a "punk rock magician." Then it's off to the holiday races with a set from Old 97's, who, as luck would have it, have just released an album called "Love The Holidays," chock full of originals like the rocking "Gotta Love Being A Kid (Merry Christmas)" and the sweet acoustic tune "Snow Angels." The band also turns in an upbeat spin on "Auld Lang Syne," and some of the album's bonus tracks are the holiday gems "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" and "Blue Christmas."
    Photo by Will Byington

