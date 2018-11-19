Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: November 19, 2018

Model Airplane, Pink Talking Fish, Snails

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Model Airplane

    9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, $25 for two-night pass, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    For the past several years, funk and soul band Model Airplane has been serving up tunes for a two-night "Funksgiving" stint in Portland that will have you hitting the dance floor the second you arrive and will send you home a sweaty mess of happiness a few hours later. Lead singer Lyle Divinsky makes the pilgrimage home from Colorado, where he moved to a few years ago upon joining The Motet, and he and the rest of the seven-piece band will knock your socks off like nobody's business. Hit one night or double-down for both.
    Lyle Divinsky. Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • Pink Talking Fish

    9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $18 in advance, $23 day of show, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    You'll find yourself on the dark side of the moon where you'll be burning down the house while bouncing around the room. That's right, music fans, Pink Talking Fish is a fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish. All of you slippery people and crazy diamonds out there are free to shine on to epic jams that flow from one song into another, leaving everyone comfortably numb. You won't be in the cool shade of the banana tree or living in a shotgun shack but you will absolutely be able to tell blue skies from pain. Have fun!
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Snails: The Shell 2.0

    8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $75 for four-pack of tickets. statetheatreportland.com
    If EDM is your thing (that stands for electronic dance music, if it's not), then Canadian DJ and producer Snails will get you out on a Monday night. His signature sound has the odd name of "vomitstep," but make no mistake, this guy's the real deal who combines hip-hop rhythms with fierce bass lines and his own unique sound design. Snails' debut album and production tour, both named "The Shell" included a sold-out performance at the storied Red Rocks amphitheater in Colorado. Cookie Monsta and Svdden Death will warm you up, and then it'll be time to board the Snails crazy train.
    Image courtesy of the artist

 

 

