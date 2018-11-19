Posted: November 19, 2018
Model Airplane, Pink Talking Fish, Snails
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Model Airplane
9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show,
$25 for two-night pass, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
For the past several years, funk and soul band Model Airplane has been serving up tunes for a two-night
"Funksgiving" stint in Portland that will have you hitting the dance floor the second you arrive and will send you
home a sweaty mess of happiness a few hours later. Lead singer Lyle Divinsky makes the pilgrimage home from
Colorado, where he moved to a few years ago upon joining The Motet, and he and the rest of the seven-piece band
will knock your socks off like nobody's business. Hit one night or double-down for both.
Lyle Divinsky.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
Pink Talking Fish
9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $18 in advance, $23 day of show, 18-plus. auramaine.com
You'll find yourself on the dark side of the moon where you'll be burning down the house while bouncing
around the room. That's right, music fans, Pink Talking Fish is a fusion of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish.
All of you slippery people and crazy diamonds out there are free to shine on to epic jams that flow from one song
into another, leaving everyone comfortably numb. You won't be in the cool shade of the banana tree or living in a
shotgun shack but you will absolutely be able to tell blue skies from pain. Have fun!
Photo courtesy of the artist
Snails: The Shell 2.0
8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $75 for
four-pack of tickets. statetheatreportland.com
If EDM is your thing (that stands for electronic dance music, if it's not), then Canadian DJ and producer
Snails will get you out on a Monday night. His signature sound has the odd name of "vomitstep," but make no
mistake, this guy's the real deal who combines hip-hop rhythms with fierce bass lines and his own unique sound
design. Snails' debut album and production tour, both named "The Shell" included a sold-out performance at the
storied Red Rocks amphitheater in Colorado. Cookie Monsta and Svdden Death will warm you up, and then it'll be time
to board the Snails crazy train.
Image courtesy of the artist