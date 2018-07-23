Network



Posted: July 23, 2018

MJW’s Rockstar Showcase, Phoebe Bridgers, Passenger and Father John Misty with Jenny Lewis

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Megan Jo Wilson's Rockstar Showcase

    8 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, free, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Megan Jo Wilson is a force of nature as both a life coach and singer. Both of these things take center stage in Portland with her Rockstar Showcase. Wilson's been running a special coaching group since June called Rockstar Camp, and each week the 12 participants have learned about self-confidence as it pertains to their live performance, along with just about every other aspects of life. Hear from all 12 of these newly-minted performers, along with Wilson herself, as inner rockstars get unleashed for one very special night of tunes.
    Center photo of Megan Jo Wilson on stage by Port City Photography.Others courtesy of the performers.

  • Phoebe Bridgers

    9 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $30 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Listening to the Phoebe Bridgers's album "Stranger in the Alps" is a dreamy experience with songs like "Scott Street," "Smoke Signals" and the seven-minute long "You Missed My Heart." The California singer-songwriter released the "Alps" record last year. With lovely, tender vocals and undisguised lyrics that are sometimes like journal entries, Bridgers has carved out a sound that you'll want to hear for yourself when she performs in Portland on Friday night. Expect a transfixing, transcendent evening of pensive tunes by an artist making a whole lot of noise with a captivating hushed sound. P.S. Bridgers just released a gorgeous cover of Manchester Orchestra's "The Gold," so keep your fingers crossed it's on the set list.
    Photo by Frank Ockenfels

  • Passenger

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Discovery Park at L.L. Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport, free. llbean.com
    You might better recognize Michael Rosenberg by his stage name Passenger. The British singer-songwriter is set to release his latest album "Runaway" and the first single of the same name. If the tracks "Hell or High Water," "Why Can't I Change" and the title track are any indication, his show at L.L. Bean will be fantastic. And let's not forget "Scare Away the Dark" from his 2014 album "Whispers." The song's an inspirational stream of consciousness, and you just might lose yourself among the pines in Freeport and "sing, sing at the top of your voice and love without fear in your heart."
    Photo by Jarrad Seng

  • Father John Misty with Jenny Lewis

    7 p.m. Sunday. Thompson's Point, Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    Father John Misty is the musical creation of singer-songwriter Josh Tillman. Since 2012, FJM has released four albums, including "God's Favorite Customer," which dropped last month. Tillman wrote the songs between summer of 2016 and winter of 2017 while navigating the landscape between heartbreak and freedom. "Just Dumb Enough to Try" is a poignant piano ballad, "Please Don't Die" is an emotional plea wrapped in sweeping vocals, and if "The Palace" doesn't break your heart wide open, nothing else will. But, wait, there's more! Get there on time because you don't want to miss opener Jenny Lewis. Her last record was 2014's outstanding "The Voyager," and she's currently working on a new record, so expect some new tunes in the mix.
    Photo by Nicky Rheaume

