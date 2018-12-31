Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: December 31, 2018

Miss Tess & The Talkbacks, Keelan Donovan and Emma Jane Page

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Miss Tess & The Talkbacks

    8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Miss Tess and her sensational band, The Talkbacks, are kicking off the early days of the new year with a night of American roots tunes that they like to describe as "modern vintage." Miss Tess was raised on her parents' big band swing, folk, country and dixieland music collection and started on the piano as a child and then moved to guitar as an adult. From there, she focused on learning about jazz, started writing songs and formed a band of fellow Berklee College of Music students while living in Boston. "Baby, We All Know" is the latest album, and it's a fabulous collection of toe-tapping, retro country tracks like "I Can't Help Myself," "Little Lola" and "Moonshiner."
    Photo by Gabrielle Savoy

  • Keelan Donovan

    8 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Here's a chance to catch up with former Mainer and current Nashville-based singer-songwriter Keelan Donovan. His latest release is the three-song EP "Disco Confetti," with the bouncy dance tune "I Don't Want This Night to End" and the poppy "10 Seconds to Midnight." Donovan also recently released the single pop-rocker "Like a Radio." This is his seventh annual Home for the Holidays show, and he'll have a full band on hand. Local act Sons of Alfond opens.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Emma Jane Page

    10:30 a.m. Saturday. Rines Auditorium, Portland Public Library 5 Monument Way, free. portlandlibrary.com
    Rise. Shine. Rock. The Maine Academy of Modern Music's The Kids Are Alright local music series continues with a Saturday morning performance from Lubec singer-songwriter Emma Jane Page. Page is a student at the University of Southern Maine, and she performs around the state. Her sound is influenced by several genres including folk, jazz, soul and rock. The goal of these shows is to encourage kids to get involved in the musical arts, and MAMM will have an "instrument petting zoo" set up for kids to try out instruments.
    kak2s/Shutterstock.com

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2019 MaineToday Media, Inc.