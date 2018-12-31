Posted: December 31, 2018
Miss Tess & The Talkbacks, Keelan Donovan and Emma Jane Page
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Miss Tess & The Talkbacks
8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Miss Tess and her sensational band, The Talkbacks, are kicking off the early days of the new year with a night of American roots tunes that they like
to describe as "modern vintage." Miss Tess was raised on her parents' big band swing, folk, country and dixieland music collection and started on the piano as
a child and then moved to guitar as an adult. From there, she focused on learning about jazz, started writing songs and formed a band of fellow Berklee
College of Music students while living in Boston. "Baby, We All Know" is the latest album, and it's a fabulous collection of toe-tapping, retro country tracks
like "I Can't Help Myself," "Little Lola" and "Moonshiner."
Photo by Gabrielle Savoy
Keelan Donovan
8 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Here's a chance to catch up with former Mainer and current Nashville-based singer-songwriter Keelan Donovan. His latest release is the three-song EP
"Disco Confetti," with the bouncy dance tune "I Don't Want This Night to End" and the poppy "10 Seconds to Midnight." Donovan also recently released the
single pop-rocker "Like a Radio." This is his seventh annual Home for the Holidays show, and he'll have a full band on hand. Local act Sons of Alfond
opens.
Photo courtesy of the artist
Emma Jane Page
10:30 a.m. Saturday. Rines Auditorium, Portland Public Library 5 Monument Way, free. portlandlibrary.com
Rise. Shine. Rock. The Maine Academy of Modern Music's The Kids Are Alright local music series continues with a Saturday morning performance from
Lubec singer-songwriter Emma Jane Page. Page is a student at the University of Southern Maine, and she performs around the state. Her sound is influenced by
several genres including folk, jazz, soul and rock. The goal of these shows is to encourage kids to get involved in the musical arts, and MAMM will have an
"instrument petting zoo" set up for kids to try out instruments.
kak2s/Shutterstock.com