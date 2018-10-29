Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: October 29, 2018

Mipso, Erin Harpe & The Delta Swingers, Parsonsfield with Sawyer Fredericks

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Mipso

    8 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    North Carolina's indie Americana quartet Mipso is on the road in support of its new record, "Edges Run." The single "People Change" is closing in on 20 million streams on Spotify. "Edges Run" is the band's fifth album, and the band is comprised of Jacob Sharp on mandolin and vocals, Wood Robinson on bass and vocals, Joseph Terrell on guitar and vocals and Libby Rodenbough on fiddle and vocals. Their harmony game is indeed strong as is their songwriting. Progressive folk duo 10 String Symphony opens the show, and they too have a new album out called "Generation Frustration." They're the duo of fiddle player and singer Christian Sedelmyer and singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Baiman.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Erin Harpe & The Delta Swingers

    8 p.m. Saturday. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, $7 in advance, $10 at the door, all ages. baysidebowl.com
    Bostonian blues singer and electric slide guitarist Erin Harpe is bringing her Delta Swingers to Bayside Bowl for a night of red hot boogie blues, roots, funk and soul. The band's latest album is last year's "Big Road" with the electrifying "Kokomo Me Baby," the chill "Lonely Leavin' Town" and the nearly nine-minute long "Shake Your Hips," which is a roof-raising party in and of itself. Here's a chance to see Harpe and company in a spot where, if you're so inclined, you can bowl a few strings before the band hits the stage.
    Photo by Dan Busler

  • Parsonsfield and Sawyer Fredericks

    8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $30 preferred seating, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
    These two acts crushed their West Coast tour so well that they're sticking together for an East Coast run of dates that includes a stop in Portland. Parsonsfield is a folk rock act based in Massachusetts, and its latest album, "We," was released in March. Fredericks is a 19-year-old singer-songwriter out of Fultonville, New York. Three years ago, he won Season 8 of "The Voice" with Pharrell Williams as his coach. His blind audition song was the traditional "I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow." Fredericks has since released three albums, including this year's "Hide Your Ghost."
    Sawyer Fredericks photo by Holly Tutor Photography

