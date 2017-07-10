Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: July 10, 2017

Michael O., Rod Stewart & Cyndi Lauper, The Subdudes and Dark Hollow Bottling Company

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Michael O. 6 p.m. Thursday. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, $25. brownpapertickets.com Portland-raised singer Michael O. will be lending his golden pipes to a benefit performance for the Mugadi Foundation, which helps children and young adults around the world with educational funding. Michael is a singer-songwriter and performer. His college singing group, The Dartmouth Aires, took second place on NBC's "The Sing-Off" (he sang lead on Queen's "Somebody to Love" and was absolutely sensational), and since then he's appeared in the film "Pitch Perfect 2," doing what he does best — singing. Michael's getting ready to release some new music and hit the road here and in Africa, so this is a fantastic opportunity to see him live in his home state.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Michael O.

    6 p.m. Thursday. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, $25. brownpapertickets.com
    Portland-raised singer Michael O. will be lending his golden pipes to a benefit performance for the Mugadi Foundation, which helps children and young adults around the world with educational funding. Michael is a singer-songwriter and performer. His college singing group, The Dartmouth Aires, took second place on NBC's "The Sing-Off" (he sang lead on Queen's "Somebody to Love" and was absolutely sensational), and since then he's appeared in the film "Pitch Perfect 2," doing what he does best — singing. Michael's getting ready to release some new music and hit the road here and in Africa, so this is a fantastic opportunity to see him live in his home state.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper 7:30 p.m. Friday. Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $39.75 to $143. waterfrontconcerts.com He wonders if you think he's sexy, she still wants to have fun and together they'll be putting one heck of a show. So, wake up Maggie May and strut those hot legs up to Bangor because tonight's the night, it's gonna be all right. Time after time, these two put on fabulous shows and show their true colors, so we're calling all young hearts who want to be free tonight. Time isn't on your side, however; tix are going fast.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $39.75 to $143. waterfrontconcerts.com
    He wonders if you think he's sexy, she still wants to have fun and together they'll be putting one heck of a show. So, wake up Maggie May and strut those hot legs up to Bangor because tonight's the night, it's gonna be all right. Time after time, these two put on fabulous shows and show their true colors, so we're calling all young hearts who want to be free tonight. Time isn't on your side, however; tix are going fast.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • The Subdudes 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $30 in advance, $35 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com They've been at it since the late '80s and New Orleans' The Subdudes are still slinging their roots-rock sound that melds together Cajun, Zydeco, rhythm and blues, folk, pop, soul and gospel in a way that has earned them a loyal following over the course of 10 albums. They just about blew the roof off the opera house last time they were in town, so expect another night of tunes that will make it hard for you to stay in your seat.Photo courtesy of the artist

    The Subdudes

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $30 in advance, $35 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
    They've been at it since the late '80s and New Orleans' The Subdudes are still slinging their roots-rock sound that melds together Cajun, Zydeco, rhythm and blues, folk, pop, soul and gospel in a way that has earned them a loyal following over the course of 10 albums. They just about blew the roof off the opera house last time they were in town, so expect another night of tunes that will make it hard for you to stay in your seat.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Dark Hollow Bottling Company 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, donations accepted. portcityblue.com TIt's always a terrific idea to support local music, especially when it's as good as Portland's Dark Hollow Bottling Company. They'll play tunes from their 2012 "American Ghosts" album, as well as last year's "Desperate Neon." Their sound is Americana dipped in bluegrass, rolled in rockabilly and sprinkled with folk and rock. Three out of the four band members take turns on lead vocals, and their songwriting is first rate.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Dark Hollow Bottling Company

    6 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, donations accepted. portcityblue.com
    TIt's always a terrific idea to support local music, especially when it's as good as Portland's Dark Hollow Bottling Company. They'll play tunes from their 2012 "American Ghosts" album, as well as last year's "Desperate Neon." Their sound is Americana dipped in bluegrass, rolled in rockabilly and sprinkled with folk and rock. Three out of the four band members take turns on lead vocals, and their songwriting is first rate.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

Michael O. 6 p.m. Thursday. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, $25. brownpapertickets.com Portland-raised singer Michael O. will be lending his golden pipes to a benefit performance for the Mugadi Foundation, which helps children and young adults around the world with educational funding. Michael is a singer-songwriter and performer. His college singing group, The Dartmouth Aires, took second place on NBC's "The Sing-Off" (he sang lead on Queen's "Somebody to Love" and was absolutely sensational), and since then he's appeared in the film "Pitch Perfect 2," doing what he does best — singing. Michael's getting ready to release some new music and hit the road here and in Africa, so this is a fantastic opportunity to see him live in his home state.Photo courtesy of the artistRod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper 7:30 p.m. Friday. Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $39.75 to $143. waterfrontconcerts.com He wonders if you think he's sexy, she still wants to have fun and together they'll be putting one heck of a show. So, wake up Maggie May and strut those hot legs up to Bangor because tonight's the night, it's gonna be all right. Time after time, these two put on fabulous shows and show their true colors, so we're calling all young hearts who want to be free tonight. Time isn't on your side, however; tix are going fast.Photo courtesy of the artistThe Subdudes 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $30 in advance, $35 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com They've been at it since the late '80s and New Orleans' The Subdudes are still slinging their roots-rock sound that melds together Cajun, Zydeco, rhythm and blues, folk, pop, soul and gospel in a way that has earned them a loyal following over the course of 10 albums. They just about blew the roof off the opera house last time they were in town, so expect another night of tunes that will make it hard for you to stay in your seat.Photo courtesy of the artistDark Hollow Bottling Company 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, donations accepted. portcityblue.com TIt's always a terrific idea to support local music, especially when it's as good as Portland's Dark Hollow Bottling Company. They'll play tunes from their 2012 "American Ghosts" album, as well as last year's "Desperate Neon." Their sound is Americana dipped in bluegrass, rolled in rockabilly and sprinkled with folk and rock. Three out of the four band members take turns on lead vocals, and their songwriting is first rate.Photo courtesy of the artist
Up Next:

// Trending:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.