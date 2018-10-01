Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.









Posted: October 1, 2018

From metal to Celtic fiddle: 6 shows coming to Maine

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

  • Into the Aether II: A Festival of Sound

    Friday and Saturday. Geno's Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland, $15 to $30. 21-plus. eventbrite.com
    Do the genres black metal, doom metal and dark ambient bring a smile to your face? This weekend, Geno's Rock Club is the place to be to hear a whole bunch of it during the second annual Into the Aether: A Festival of Sound. Over the course of two blistering nights, have your face melted by a range of acts from Maine, New England and the United Kingdom, including Krallice, Brain Famine, Skullflower, Gnaw and Sterile Garden, among others.
    Flat_Enot/Shutterstock.com

  • Michael Franti & Spearhead

    4 p.m. Saturday. L.L. Bean Discovery Park, Freeport, free. freeportfallfestival.com
    This year's Freeport Fall Festival features a Saturday afternoon performance by Michael Franti & Spearhead as they swing through Maine on the Stay Human tour. Franti is a singer-songwriter who incorporates hip-hop, funk, soul, roots, reggae and rock into his music, and the shows he and his band put on are known for being positive, exuberant, inspiring and dance-inducing experiences. As the days grow shorter and cooler, here's a chance to take in some fantastic live music outside among the trees with songs like "The Sound of Sunshine" and "Say Hey (I Love You)," which Franti fans will no doubt be singing along to. P.S. You'll also enjoy an opening set from 20-year-old pop-soul singer-songwriter Victoria Canal.
    Agwilson/Shutterstock.com

  • Chromeo

    8 p.m. Saturday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    Chromeo, oh Chromeo, wherefore art thou Chromeo? That's easy, the Canadian electro-funk duo will be in Portland on Saturday night in support of its latest album, "Head Over Heels." Dave 1 (David Macklovitch) and P-Thugg (Patrick Gemayel) met in the '90s and are five albums into their Chromeo career. Expect the show to be an all-out dance party with songs like the feel-good funk tune "Must've Been," the bouncy "Needy Girl" and the '80s synth-flavored "Night by Night."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Eileen Ivers

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $25 in advance, $30 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
    No need to fiddle around at home with nothing to do when there's a world class Celtic fiddler coming to the midcoast for a performance at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor. The New York Times called Eileen Ivers the "Jimi Hendrix of the violin," and she's a nine-time all-Ireland fiddle champion and Grammy winner. Ivers has a dazzling resume that includes stints as a member of Cherish the Ladies and the Hall & Oates band. She's performed with Sting, Patti Smith and The Chieftains, among others, and is truly a first-rate performer who, along with her band, will surely put on a riveting performance.
    Photo by Joseph Killeen

  • The Music of Cream - 50th Anniversary Tour

    8 p.m. Sunday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
    More than five decades ago, the British trio and certifiable super group Cream was formed with Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce and Eric Clapton. Between 1966 and 1969, the trio released four albums, home to Cream classics like "Strange Brew," "Sunshine of Your Love" and, of course, "White Room." On Sunday night in Portland, a very special celebration of Cream is happening, starring Baker's son Kofi, Bruce's son Malcolm and Clapton's nephew Will Johns. They'll be performing the music of Cream while also sharing personal stories with never-before-seen footage and photos, making for a fantastic performance. You've been waiting too long, to be where you're going. The wait is over, sunshine.
    Photo by David Geraghty

  • Mirah

    8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10. Apohadion Theater, 107 Hanover St., Portland, $12. brownpapertickets.com
    For a mid-week evening of haunting, melodic indie-pop, head to the intimate space of the Apohadion Theater for a performance from Mirah. She's on the road in support of her brand new album, "Understanding," which is her sixth solo release. Mirah, whose full name is Mirah Yom Tov Zeitlyn, has been releasing music since the late '90s.
    Photo by Shervin Lainez

Up Next:

 

