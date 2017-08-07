Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: August 7, 2017

Megan Jo Wilson, Joe Bonamassa, Donavan Frankenreiter and Banda Magda

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Megan Jo Wilson 9 p.m. Friday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $8, 21-plus. portlandempire.com With an all-powerful set of pipes, Megan Jo Wilson will be playing songs from last year's sensational EP "Tin" backed by A-list musicians including Sean Morin, Adam Frederick, Chas Lester, Emmett Harrity, Matt Day and Lucas Desmond. Wilson and company will also pull out some sweet and sassy covers from artists like Erykah Badu, Jill Scott and Brand New Heavies along with jazz numbers.Photo by Shoshanna White

    Megan Jo Wilson

    9 p.m. Friday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $8, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
    With an all-powerful set of pipes, Megan Jo Wilson will be playing songs from last year's sensational EP "Tin" backed by A-list musicians including Sean Morin, Adam Frederick, Chas Lester, Emmett Harrity, Matt Day and Lucas Desmond. Wilson and company will also pull out some sweet and sassy covers from artists like Erykah Badu, Jill Scott and Brand New Heavies along with jazz numbers.
    Photo by Shoshanna White

  • Joe Bonamassa 7 p.m. Friday. Maine State Pier, Commercial St., Portland, $72 to $152. waterfrontconcerts.com He's a certified guitar legend who sings, too, and he opened for B.B. King when he was just 12 years old. Now, 28 years later, Joe Bonamassa has released a dozen albums and earned himself a pair of Grammy nominations. Tickets are going fast for his Friday night show on the Pier in Portland. Throughout his career, Bonamassa has played alongside greats including Eric Clapton, Stephen Stills, Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes, Steve Winwood and Buddy Guy. Hear for yourself what all the fuss is about when he tears through tunes like "Blues Deluxe," "Slow Train" and "Mountain Climbing." Even the seagulls are gonna dig the blues at this show.Photo by Marty Moffatt

    Joe Bonamassa

    7 p.m. Friday. Maine State Pier, Commercial St., Portland, $72 to $152. waterfrontconcerts.com
    He's a certified guitar legend who sings, too, and he opened for B.B. King when he was just 12 years old. Now, 28 years later, Joe Bonamassa has released a dozen albums and earned himself a pair of Grammy nominations. Tickets are going fast for his Friday night show on the Pier in Portland. Throughout his career, Bonamassa has played alongside greats including Eric Clapton, Stephen Stills, Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes, Steve Winwood and Buddy Guy. Hear for yourself what all the fuss is about when he tears through tunes like "Blues Deluxe," "Slow Train" and "Mountain Climbing." Even the seagulls are gonna dig the blues at this show.
    Photo by Marty Moffatt

  • Donavon Frankenreiter 9 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com Hawaii-based singer/guitarist/songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter is on the road this summer and stopping in Maine on Friday. Frankenreiter's musical career started as a member of Sunchild, and he released his debut self-titled solo album in 2004. Several have followed since, the most recent one being 2015's "The Heart." He's got a chill vibe, which is perfect for a summer night in southern Maine.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Donavon Frankenreiter

    9 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
    Hawaii-based singer/guitarist/songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter is on the road this summer and stopping in Maine on Friday. Frankenreiter's musical career started as a member of Sunchild, and he released his debut self-titled solo album in 2004. Several have followed since, the most recent one being 2015's "The Heart." He's got a chill vibe, which is perfect for a summer night in southern Maine.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Banda Magda 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. rocklandstrand.com For a night of international flavor led by Greek-born composer, singer and accordionist Magda Giannikou, head to Rockland for Banda Magda. Their sound is a fusion of French chanson, Greek folk tunes, Columbian cumbia and Afro-Peruvian Landó. Banda Magda melds South American rhythms with jazz improv using cinematic arrangements and some audience participation. You'll hear mid-century classic and world "chansons" sung in six languages. Oui! Si! Nai!Photo courtesy of the artist

    Banda Magda

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. rocklandstrand.com
    For a night of international flavor led by Greek-born composer, singer and accordionist Magda Giannikou, head to Rockland for Banda Magda. Their sound is a fusion of French chanson, Greek folk tunes, Columbian cumbia and Afro-Peruvian Landó. Banda Magda melds South American rhythms with jazz improv using cinematic arrangements and some audience participation. You'll hear mid-century classic and world "chansons" sung in six languages. Oui! Si! Nai!
    Photo courtesy of the artist

