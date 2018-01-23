Mastered in Maine: Some of Bob Ludwig and Adam Ayan’s best work

With the 2018 Grammy Awards happening on Sunday night we’ve got music on our minds. In fact, there are some exciting Maine connections to the awards this year that make them all the more worth watching.

We thought it would be fun to assemble a gallery of some of the albums mastered by Bob Ludwig and Adam Ayan of Gateway Mastering Studios in Portland. From Ray Routhier’s 2016 story we learned that mastering is the last creative stop a recording makes on the way to public consumption. After the music and vocals are recorded and mixed, the recording is sent to a mastering engineer, whose job it is to listen with a finely trained ear and make hours’ worth of small adjustments aimed at improving clarity, definition and overall sound.

And now…onto the gallery!