Posted: January 23, 2018
Mastered in Maine: Some of Bob Ludwig and Adam Ayan’s best work
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
With the 2018 Grammy Awards happening on Sunday night we’ve got music on our minds. In fact, there are some exciting Maine connections to the awards this year that make them all the more worth watching.
We thought it would be fun to assemble a gallery of some of the albums mastered by Bob Ludwig and Adam Ayan of Gateway Mastering Studios in Portland. From Ray Routhier’s 2016 story we learned that mastering is the last creative stop a recording makes on the way to public consumption. After the music and vocals are recorded and mixed, the recording is sent to a mastering engineer, whose job it is to listen with a finely trained ear and make hours’ worth of small adjustments aimed at improving clarity, definition and overall sound.
And now…onto the gallery!
Alabama Shakes
Bob Ludwig masterered the 2015 album "Sound & Color" by Alabama Shakes
Image courtesy of ATO
Bonnie Raitt
Bob Ludwig mastered Bonnie Raitt's 2015 album "Souls Alike"
Image courtesy of Capitol Records
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen's 1980 album "The River" was re-mastered by Bob Ludwig
Image courtesy of Columbia
Daft Punk
Bob Ludwig mastered the 2013 album "Random Access Memories" by Daft Punk.
Image courtesy of Daft Life & Columbia
David Bowie
Bob Ludwig mastered David Bowie's 1997 album "Earthling"
Image courtesy of Virgin Records
Elton John
Elton John's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" album was originally released in 1973. Bob Ludwig re-mastered it in 2016 along with "Madman Across the Water" and "Captain Fantastic And The Dirt Cowboy" among other John albums.
Image courtesy of MCA
Mumford & Sons
Bob Ludwig mastered the 2012 Mumford & Sons album "Babel"
Image courtesy of Island Records
My Morning Jacket
My Morning Jacket's "The Waterfall" from 2015 was mastered by Bob Ludwig.
Image courtesy of ATO
Paula Cole
Bob Ludwig mastered Paula Cole's 1997 album "This Fire"
Image courtesy of Imago & Warner Bros.
Queen
Queen's "Queen II" album was originally released in 1974. Bob Ludwig re-mastered it in 2011.
Image courtesy of EMI & Elektra
The Rolling Stones
Bob Ludwig re-mastered The Rolling Stones albums "Let It Bleed," "Beggars Banquet" and "Hot Rocks'
Image courtesy of Universal
Tori Amos
Bob Ludwig mastered the 1994 Tori Amos album "Under the Pink"
Image courtesy of Atlantic Records
A Perfect Circle
Adam Ayan mastered A Perfect Circle's DVD-CD set "aMotion" in 2004
Image courtesy of Virgin Records
Brantley Gilbert
Adam Ayan mastered Brantley Gilbert's 2017 album "The Devil Don't Sleep"
Image courtesy of Valory Music Co.
Carrie Underwood
Adam Ayan mastered Carrie Underwood's 2015 album "Storyteller"
Image courtesy of Arista Nashville
Gwen Stefani
Adam Ayan mastered Gwen Stefani's 2017 holiday album "You Make It Feel Like Christmas"
Image courtesy of Interscope
Indigo Girls
Adam Ayan mastered the 2005 Indigo Girls compilation album "Rarities"
Image courtesy of Epic Records
Irma Thomas
Adam Ayan mastered the 2006 album "After the Rain" by Irma Thomas which won her a Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album at the 49th annual Grammy Awards in 2007
Image courtesy of Rounder Records
John Hiatt
Adam Ayan mastered the 2008 John Hiatt album "Same Old Man"
Image courtesy of New West Records
Lana Del Rey
Adam Ayan mastered Lana Del Rey's 2017 album "Lust for Life"
Image courtesy of Polydor & Interscope