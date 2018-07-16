Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: July 16, 2018







Posted: July 16, 2018

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Old Crow Medicine Show, Cosmic Bridge Festival and Duquette

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Mary Chapin Carpenter with Caitlin Canty

    8 p.m. Friday. The State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $35 to $50 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
    Buy yourself some Camels, a burrito and a Barq's and get yourself a lucky ticket to the State Theatre for a show from singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter. Chapin Carpenter racked up Grammy wins for best female country performance four years in a row starting in 1992 and one for best country album for her 1995 "Stones in the Road." Some of her best-known tunes include "I Feel Lucky," "Down at the Twist and Shout," "He Thinks He'll Keep Her" and the Lucinda Williams-penned "Passionate Kisses."
    Photo by Jonathan Stewart

  • Cosmic Bridge Festival 2018

    11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Thomas Knight Park, 11 Ocean St., South Portland, free. On Facebook
    To quote the Red Hot Chili Peppers song, "Under the bridge downtown, I could not get enough." Live this dream under the Casco Bay Bridge in South Portland where you can get your fill of local music on Saturday. You'll hear tunes from more than 10 local acts, including Jeff Beam, Korovyov, Lacuna, Nuclear Bootz, Myles Bullen, The Bumbling Woo-has, BBQ, Ash & Herb and Gothic Croutons. Some local artists will also be gathered with their works, and local sponsors include CIA Cafe, Foulmouthed Brewing and Tula Yoga Studio.
    Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock.com

  • Old Crow Medicine Show

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Discovery Park at L.L. Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport, free. llbean.com
    A wildly popular Americana string band is playing for free in Freeport. Chairs and blankets can be set up starting at 6 a.m. for Old Crow Medicine Show at L.L. Bean's Discovery Park. The band celebrates its 20th anniversary this year and releases its sixth studio album, "Volunteer." You can definitely expect to hear a rousing rendition of the Bob Dylan-inspired and -partially penned tune "Wagon Wheel" and likely some of the band's other popular tunes, like "This Train is Bound for Glory," "My Good Gal" and "Methamphetamine." Chances are also excellent you'll hear tunes like "Sweet Amarillo" from 2014's "Remedy," which won the band a Grammy for best folk album.
    Photo by Danny Clinch

  • Duquette

    4 p.m. kids music show, 8 p.m. adult show. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $5 in advance, $7 day of show for kids' show, $12 in advance, $15 day of show for adult show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Mainer Rob Duquette makes kids music that your kids will actually like, including the catchy oral hygiene ditty "Brush Everyday." Round 'em up and head to One Longfellow Square for a Saturday afternoon performance. Then at 8 p.m., he drops the "Rob" and performs as just Duquette. Duquette's a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter, and he and his band will be playing several songs from last year's "Trust the Night" album among others. Duquette's been playing music for two decades – as a member of Jonathan Edwards's touring band and half of the jazz-pop duo Cactus Highway in the early 2000s before releasing his debut solo album in 2014.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

