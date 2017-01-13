Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: January 13, 2017

Marc Broussard, Richard Wood & Gordon Belsher, Davy Knowles and Eric Krasno Band & The Marcus King Band

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Marc Broussard 8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com Known for his distinct "bayou soul" sound, singer-songwriter Marc Broussard is bringing songs from his eight albums to Portland. His most recent one is "S.O.S. 2: Save Our Soul: Soul on a Mission," and it's an album of songs from the '50s and '60s. Jamie McLean Band and Grant Stinnett open the show.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Marc Broussard

    8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
    Known for his distinct "bayou soul" sound, singer-songwriter Marc Broussard is bringing songs from his eight albums to Portland. His most recent one is "S.O.S. 2: Save Our Soul: Soul on a Mission," and it's an album of songs from the '50s and '60s. Jamie McLean Band and Grant Stinnett open the show.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Richard Wood & Gordon Belsher 7:30 p.m. Friday. Curtis Room of the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $15. chocolatechurcharts.org From across the border up north comes a Canadian fiddle and guitar duo. Fiddler Richard Wood will knock your socks off and guitarist/vocalist Gordon Belsher will make sure they stay off. Fun fact: Wood has performed at Carnegie Hall with The Chieftans and on Late Night with David Letterman playing with Shania Twain.Richard Wood (left) and Gordon Belsher(right)Photo by Lorne Miller

    Richard Wood & Gordon Belsher

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Curtis Room of the Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $15. chocolatechurcharts.org
    From across the border up north comes a Canadian fiddle and guitar duo. Fiddler Richard Wood will knock your socks off and guitarist/vocalist Gordon Belsher will make sure they stay off. Fun fact: Wood has performed at Carnegie Hall with The Chieftans and on Late Night with David Letterman playing with Shania Twain.
    Richard Wood (left) and Gordon Belsher(right)Photo by Lorne Miller

  • Davy Knowles 8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com 29-year-old Isle of Man-born and Chicago-based Davy Knowles is the real deal when it comes to slinging a righteous blues guitar. Knowles is something of a prodigy and, three years ago, played on stage with Peter Frampton, who refers to him as "the gunslinger guitarist of the 21st century." Knowles' latest record is "Three Miles from Avalon."Photo by Timothy M Schmidt

    Davy Knowles

    8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    29-year-old Isle of Man-born and Chicago-based Davy Knowles is the real deal when it comes to slinging a righteous blues guitar. Knowles is something of a prodigy and, three years ago, played on stage with Peter Frampton, who refers to him as "the gunslinger guitarist of the 21st century." Knowles' latest record is "Three Miles from Avalon."
    Photo by Timothy M Schmidt

  • Eric Krasno Band and The Marcus King Band 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com It's truly a two-fer Tuesday with a pair of crackerjack bands converging on the Portland House of Music the same night. Get out there and hear guitarist/singer Eric Krasno of Soulive, Lettuce and his own sensational band. If that's not enough, you'll also hear The Marcus King Band deliver the goods with American roots music that King describes as "soul- influenced psychedelic southern rock." All right.Eric Krasno photo by Jay Sansone

    Eric Krasno Band and The Marcus King Band

    8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    It's truly a two-fer Tuesday with a pair of crackerjack bands converging on the Portland House of Music the same night. Get out there and hear guitarist/singer Eric Krasno of Soulive, Lettuce and his own sensational band. If that's not enough, you'll also hear The Marcus King Band deliver the goods with American roots music that King describes as "soul- influenced psychedelic southern rock." All right.
    Eric Krasno photo by Jay Sansone

