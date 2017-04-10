Network



Leslie Bridgers

After a decade reporting on the news of Portland's suburbs, Leslie is excited to let loose on MaineToday, where the scoops are more ice cream, less scandal -- much like her life. After hours, you can find her reluctantly covering right field for the company softball team, bowling a straight ball at Bayside or wandering down from Munjoy Hill in search of food and drink.

Posted: April 10, 2017

Six bands move onto MAMM Slam finals

Written by: Leslie Bridgers

Finals-Poster1The first round of the MAMM Slam high school rock band competition was Saturday, when judges selected five finalists to move onto the next round on May 13 at Empire.

They are: The Asthamtic, Mikayla Gallows, Liam Swift, The Rubber Band and Yard Sail.

Joining them in the finals is Spacehaven, the winner of the MaineToday wild card poll.

The finals start at 1 p.m. May 13, and tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for students and free for children under 5.

To listen to the bands and learn more about MAMM Slam, go here.

