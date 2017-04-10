Six bands move onto MAMM Slam finals

The first round of the MAMM Slam high school rock band competition was Saturday, when judges selected five finalists to move onto the next round on May 13 at Empire.

They are: The Asthamtic, Mikayla Gallows, Liam Swift, The Rubber Band and Yard Sail.

Joining them in the finals is Spacehaven, the winner of the MaineToday wild card poll.

The finals start at 1 p.m. May 13, and tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for students and free for children under 5.

To listen to the bands and learn more about MAMM Slam, go here.