Posted: March 27, 2017

MAMM SLAM 2017: Spacehaven

Written by: Leslie Bridgers

MAMM SLAM: The Bands | About MAMM SLAM | Complete rules

spacehaven

Spacehaven

Falmouth, Scarborough, Portland and Yarmouth high schools
Genevieve Cutis (piano/vocals), Nick Anderson (guitar), Phoebe Howland (drums) and Keiran Lorentzen (bass)

Spacehaven is alternative band of four high schoolers from southern Maine who found each other through the Maine Academy of Modern Music and have been playing together for a year. They play covers and originals, thought up by singer/pianist Genevieve Curtis and expanded upon by the rest of the band. The cover songs are by artists such as Young the Giant, Hozier and Frank Ocean.

Find out more

facebook.com/spacehaven.band
instagram.com/spacehavenband
twitter.com/spacehavenband

Hear their music

New Gets Old

Good Times, Bad People

Vote for your favorite in the Wild Card Fan-Favorite Contest

