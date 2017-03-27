MAMM SLAM 2017: Spacehaven

Spacehaven

Falmouth, Scarborough, Portland and Yarmouth high schools

Genevieve Cutis (piano/vocals), Nick Anderson (guitar), Phoebe Howland (drums) and Keiran Lorentzen (bass)

Spacehaven is alternative band of four high schoolers from southern Maine who found each other through the Maine Academy of Modern Music and have been playing together for a year. They play covers and originals, thought up by singer/pianist Genevieve Curtis and expanded upon by the rest of the band. The cover songs are by artists such as Young the Giant, Hozier and Frank Ocean.

Find out more

facebook.com/spacehaven.band

instagram.com/spacehavenband

twitter.com/spacehavenband

Hear their music

New Gets Old

Good Times, Bad People