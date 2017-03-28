MAMM SLAM 2017: The Rubber Band

The Rubber Band

Windham High School

Dave Young (guitar), Seth Martin (bass) and Deven Young (drums)

The Rubber Band is a trio of guys from Windham who play good ol’ rock ‘n’ roll. Dave Young is the guitar man, Seth Martin plays bass and Deven Young hits stuff with sticks. They hash out some killer tunes that are sure to make the grandparents shake their fists. Rubber bands were invented in1845 by a man named Stephen Perry, and The Rubber Band has harnessed the energy that Mr. Perry collected in his rubber invention and is unleashing the power of the rubber band on all you rock fans out there.

Simpler Time

Thunder