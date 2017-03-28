Network



Leslie Bridgers

After a decade reporting on the news of Portland's suburbs, Leslie is excited to let loose on MaineToday, where the scoops are more ice cream, less scandal -- much like her life. After hours, you can find her reluctantly covering right field for the company softball team, bowling a straight ball at Bayside or wandering down from Munjoy Hill in search of food and drink.

Posted: March 28, 2017

MAMM SLAM 2017: The Rubber Band

Written by: Leslie Bridgers

MAMM SLAM: The Bands | About MAMM SLAM | Complete rules

rubber band

The Rubber Band

Windham High School
Dave Young (guitar), Seth Martin (bass) and Deven Young (drums)

The Rubber Band is a trio of guys from Windham who play good ol’ rock ‘n’ roll. Dave Young is the guitar man, Seth Martin plays bass and Deven Young hits stuff with sticks. They hash out some killer tunes that are sure to make the grandparents shake their fists. Rubber bands were invented in1845 by a man named Stephen Perry, and The Rubber Band has harnessed the energy that Mr. Perry collected in his rubber invention and is unleashing the power of the rubber band on all you rock fans out there.

Find out more

Reverb
Nation
Sound Cloud
BandCamp
Facebook

Hear their music

Simpler Time

Thunder

 

Vote for your favorite in the Wild Card Fan-Favorite Contest

 

