Posted: March 27, 2017

MAMM SLAM 2017: Liam Swift

Written by: Leslie Bridgers

Liam Swift

Casco Bay High School
Liam Swift (piano, ukulele)

Liam Swift is a 16-year-old singer-songwriter from Portland. He’s been playing piano, singing and writing songs since he was 7. Liam has won several regional talent contests including La Kermesse Idol and Hampton Beach Talent competition. Liam hosted a monthly kids and teens open mic for the past six years and has performed in many venues, including One Longfellow Square, Port City Music Hall, Bath Art Walk, and the Western Prom Sunset Concert Series.Liam performs solo with vocal and piano and produces multi-track versions of his original songs using Logic Pro.

reverberation.com/LiamSwift
instgram.com/liam.swift
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100012071611022&fref=hovercard

1-800:

I’d Rather:

