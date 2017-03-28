Network



Posted: March 28, 2017

MAMM SLAM 2017: THE BANDS

Written by: Leslie Bridgers

About MAMM SLAM | Complete rules

jared arnold

Jared Arnold

Hall-Dale High School
Jared Arnold (electric guitar)
// Check him out
 

the asthmatic

The Asthmatic

Casco Bay High School
Sigrid Harmon (vocals, compositions on electronic devices)
// Check her out
 

doug-quaids-110x110

The Doug Quaids


Thomas Shadis and Aidan Carter
// Check them out
 

sammie g

Sammie G

Franklin Alternative High School
Samantha Girouard-Holt (YouTube instrumentals)
// Check her out
 

mikayla gallows

Mikayla Gallows

Thornton Academy
Mikayla Gallows (guitar)
// Check her out
 

ghouls

The Ghouls

Casco Bay High School
Charlie Rooks (drums), Annie Dodson (cello) and Tom Victor (guitar, vocals)
// Check them out
 

kid

Kid

Casco Bay High School
Tom Victor (guitar), Leo Paterniti (guitar), Haley DiMillo (vocals), Ethan Armstrong (bass) and Charlie Rooks (drums)
// Check them out
 

moonmen

The Moonmen

Waterville Senior High School/Winslow High School
Nicareece Hunter (vocals), Miguel Schwiderke (guitar, viola, drums), Donnavon Doughty (drums, piano, guitar, bass, background vocals), Jordan Willette (guitar, vocals), Chay Phelps (bass), Gareth Belton (photographer, videographer, equipment manager)
// Check them out
 

nakoa parsons

Nakoa Parsons

Orono High School
Nakoa Parsons (electric and acoustic guitar)
// Check him out
 

rubber band

The Rubber Band

Windham High School
Dave Young (guitar), Seth Martin (bass) and Deven Young (drums)
// Check them out
 

spacehaven

Spacehaven

Falmouth, Scarborough, Portland and Yarmouth high schools
Genevieve Cutis (piano/vocals), Nick Anderson (guitar), Phoebe Howland (drums) and Keiran Lorentzen (bass)
// Check them out
 

Liam Swift

Casco Bay High School
Liam Swift (piano, ukulele)
// Check him out
 

yard sail

Yard Sail

Cheverus/Thornton Academy/Casco Bay High School
Skyler Cummings (bass), Esme Howland (keyboard), Emma Ivy (vocals), Zoe Gagne (guitar) and Eve Gagne (drums)
// Check them out
 

Vote for your favorite in the Wild Card Fan-Favorite Contest

