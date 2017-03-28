MAMM SLAM 2017: THE BANDS

Jared Arnold
Hall-Dale High School
Jared Arnold (electric guitar)
The Asthmatic
Casco Bay High School
Sigrid Harmon (vocals, compositions on electronic devices)
The Doug Quaids
Thomas Shadis and Aidan Carter
Sammie G
Franklin Alternative High School
Samantha Girouard-Holt (YouTube instrumentals)
Mikayla Gallows
Thornton Academy
Mikayla Gallows (guitar)
The Ghouls
Casco Bay High School
Charlie Rooks (drums), Annie Dodson (cello) and Tom Victor (guitar, vocals)
Kid
Casco Bay High School
Tom Victor (guitar), Leo Paterniti (guitar), Haley DiMillo (vocals), Ethan Armstrong (bass) and Charlie Rooks (drums)
The Moonmen
Waterville Senior High School/Winslow High School
Nicareece Hunter (vocals), Miguel Schwiderke (guitar, viola, drums), Donnavon Doughty (drums, piano, guitar, bass, background vocals), Jordan Willette (guitar, vocals), Chay Phelps (bass), Gareth Belton (photographer, videographer, equipment manager)
Nakoa Parsons
Orono High School
Nakoa Parsons (electric and acoustic guitar)
The Rubber Band
Windham High School
Dave Young (guitar), Seth Martin (bass) and Deven Young (drums)
Spacehaven
Falmouth, Scarborough, Portland and Yarmouth high schools
Genevieve Cutis (piano/vocals), Nick Anderson (guitar), Phoebe Howland (drums) and Keiran Lorentzen (bass)
Liam Swift
Casco Bay High School
Liam Swift (piano, ukulele)
Yard Sail
Cheverus/Thornton Academy/Casco Bay High School
Skyler Cummings (bass), Esme Howland (keyboard), Emma Ivy (vocals), Zoe Gagne (guitar) and Eve Gagne (drums)
