Registration open for MAMM SLAM 2017: Maine’s high school battle of the bands

MAMM SLAM 2017 | Complete MAMM SLAM rules

The Maine Academy of Modern Music (MAMM) is thrilled to announce that the registration period is now open for the 2017 MAMM SLAM: Maine’s High School Rock Off. (Instructions below.)

The MAMM SLAM is a statewide competition designed to provide young, career-minded musicians with an educational platform through which to gain performance and business experience, professional acumen, industry exposure and promotional and career networking opportunities.

The competition is open to bands and solo artists, and students can register through March 10. The preliminary round will be held on April 8 at Bayside Bowl and the finals will be held at Empire on May 13.

During the preliminary round, professionals in the local club, radio, print media and recording studio industries will serve as judges for the competition. The panel of judges will select five bands to participate in the finals. In addition to the five bands selected by the panel of judges, the general public will be invited to participate in the event by voting for their favorite band in an online poll on the MaineToday.com. One “wild card” band, chosen through this poll, will proceed to the finals, along with the five bands selected by the judges.

Winners have a crack at a pretty extensive prize package that includes:

$1,000 cash sponsored by the Rusty Rocket Music Fund

College scholarships to the Maine College of Art (MECA) of up to $16,000 per year to each member of the winning band

A tour of Gateway Mastering in Portland

Free recording studio time

Plum gigs, including an appearance on the MAMM Stage at the 2017 Old Port Festival and the Old Roads Music Festival in Belfast

Radio appearances and more!

The MAMM SLAM is generously sponsored by MaineToday.com, Rusty Rocket Music Fund, Coffee By Design, State Theatre, Crooked Cove, Bayside Bowl and Empire, with support from WCYY, WBLM, Maine Magazine and WPXT-TV.

How to register:

Download, complete, save and email the 2017 MAMM SLAM Registration Signature Form to: info@maineacademyofmodernmusic.org

Download, sign and mail the 2017 MAMM SLAM Registration Signature Form to: Maine Academy of Modern Music, 125 Presumpscot St, Box #14, Portland ME 04103

Submit two demo songs (through email or mail)

Submit band photo (through email or mail)

Pay $25 nonrefundable registration fee (through mail)

Check out last year’s winner, Work in Progress (pictured below) here.