Posted: January 16, 2017

Registration open for MAMM SLAM 2017: Maine’s high school battle of the bands

Acts have until March 10 to register.

Written by: Staff Reports

2017_RegistrationThe Maine Academy of Modern Music (MAMM) is thrilled to announce that the registration period is now open for the 2017 MAMM SLAM: Maine’s High School Rock Off. (Instructions below.)

The MAMM SLAM is a statewide competition designed to provide young, career-minded musicians with an educational platform through which to gain performance and business experience, professional acumen, industry exposure and promotional and career networking opportunities.

The competition is open to bands and solo artists, and students can register through March 10. The preliminary round will be held on April 8 at Bayside Bowl and the finals will be held at Empire on May 13.

During the preliminary round, professionals in the local club, radio, print media and recording studio industries will serve as judges for the competition. The panel of judges will select five bands to participate in the finals. In addition to the five bands selected by the panel of judges, the general public will be invited to participate in the event by voting for their favorite band in an online poll on the MaineToday.com. One “wild card” band, chosen through this poll, will proceed to the finals, along with the five bands selected by the judges.

MAMM LogoWinners have a crack at a pretty extensive prize package that includes:

  • $1,000 cash sponsored by the Rusty Rocket Music Fund
  • College scholarships to the Maine College of Art (MECA) of up to $16,000 per year to each member of the winning band
  • A tour of Gateway Mastering in Portland
  • Free recording studio time
  • Plum gigs, including an appearance on the MAMM Stage at the 2017 Old Port Festival and the Old Roads Music Festival in Belfast
  • Radio appearances and more!

The MAMM SLAM is generously sponsored by MaineToday.com, Rusty Rocket Music Fund, Coffee By Design, State Theatre, Crooked Cove, Bayside Bowl and Empire, with support from WCYY, WBLM, Maine Magazine and WPXT-TV.

How to register:

Check out last year’s winner, Work in Progress (pictured below) here.

2016 MAMM SLAM winners Work in Progress. From left to right: Nathaniel Clay, Josh Caiazzo, Zach Brodeur, Justin Caiasso and Justin Lindsay. Photo by Samuel Cousins

2016 MAMM SLAM winners Work in Progress. From left to right: Nathaniel Clay, Josh Caiazzo, Zach Brodeur, Justin Caiasso and Justin Lindsay. Photo by Samuel Cousins

MAMM SLAM 2016 video

 

