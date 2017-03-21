Longtime backup singer Lisa Fischer brings her band to Portland

Lisa Fischer has a different boss now. Her bosses used to be Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the Rolling Stones. As one of the Stones’ backup singers, Fischer followed their lead. She went where they went, musically and otherwise.

Now that she’s on her own and fronting her own band, she’s leading the direction but still answering to a higher authority. “Music is my new boss now, if you will,” she said in a phone interview from her home in New York. “I respond to the needs of a song in a room, in that moment.”

Fischer and her band, Grand Baton, perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the State Theatre in Portland. The show is a co-production of Portland Ovations and the State.

Fischer won a Grammy Award in 1992 for best female R&B performance for the song “How Can I Ease the Pain.” The song was among three Top 20 R&B hits from her solo album, “So Intense.” Before and since, she spent her career as a backup singer for Luther Vandross and the Stones, who took advantage of her vocal range and featured her, with Jagger, on “Gimme Shelter.” Her performance helped make that song a nightly highlight of every Stones tour since “Steel Wheels” in 1989, when she joined the band. She continues to tour with the Stones, though their outings are less frequent now than in the recent past.

Here’s Lisa Fischer performing “Gimme Shelter” with The Rolling Stones.

She’s also toured with Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails, Tina Turner and Chaka Khan, among many others. In 2013, Fischer was featured in the documentary “20 Feet From Stardom,” about women who have made careers in music singing backing vocals. The attention of the movie allowed Fischer, 58, to focus on her own career for the first time since she released her one and only solo record in 1991.

“My existence before the movie was going from tour to tour, depending on the needs of the artist. Or I would do session work or commercial work. But once the film came out, people were asking, ‘Do you have a band? Do you tour?’ It opened up a door I wasn’t familiar with,” she said.

Fischer joined a band that had existing chemistry. Grant Baton – JC Maillard on guitar, Thierry Arpino on drums and Aidan Carroll on bass – mixed electronic, world and rock music. When Fischer joined, she flavored the band with soul, jazz and gospel. The result is a blend of African, Caribbean and Middle Eastern influences on top of a rock and soul base.

“They have this unspoken magic with each other,” Fischer said of Grant Baton. “JC will play something, and the other guys will intuit what he is doing and they go on this journey. I feel honored working with them. I feel part of the band, and I am comfortable with that. Being part of a group makes me feel secure.”

Fitting in to an existing band was seamless, she said. Fitting in is how she has made a living for decades. This time, she is singing lead instead of backing vocals.

That means that for the first time since she won a Grammy for her performance, Fisher is able to sing “How Can I Ease the Pain” in concert. Maillard arranged the music for the live version of the song. She includes a few other tracks from her long-ago solo album, songs made famous by the bands and people she has toured with – yes, it’s likely that “Gimme Shelter” will be on the set list – and songs that have been a part of her life. Some reviewers have called the show exotic. Others have noted the many ethnic rhythms and the overall jazzy feel.

All of the above is fair and accurate, Fischer said, but she doesn’t like pinning down any particular style. “You hear hints of things, but you’re not quite sure what they are.”

Here’s Lisa Fischer and Grand Baton covering Robert Palmer’s “Addicted to Love”

The songs are unified by the collective will of Fischer and the band. “The main thing is to be open and unafraid, and that is where the security of having JC and Thierry and Aidan comes in. I can jump off the stage, and they have me. It’s been scary but fun at the same time,” she said.

The band has begun writing its own music, and there’s talk of a CD.

As a lifelong backup singer, Fischer appreciates her opportunity. “On a personal side, it feels like I have a bit more control. I have a little bit less worry about fitting into an existing world, which has been a beautiful process. On a tour, the tour eventually ends, but now I feel the music is not going to leave me. I feel more at peace.”

Lisa Fischer and Grand Baton

WHERE: State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday

TICKETS: $30 and $40; 842-0800, porttix.com

INFO: portlandovations.org