Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: August 21, 2017

A lively mix of tunes from Bangor to Portland to Camden

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  Las Cafeteras 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., $16 in advance, $18 at the door. camdenoperahouse.com With a blend of Afro-Mexican beats, rhythms and rhymes and playing traditional Son Jarocho instruments, including the jarana, requinto, quijada and tarima, Las Cafeteras is a Los Angeles-based group you can't pin down to one genre. They sing in English, Spanish and a blend of both, and their sound ranges from rock to hip-hop to a traditional style of Mexican music called rancheras. Said another way, their music will likely put you in a happy trance, and you'll want to keep dancing long after the final encore.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Las Cafeteras

    7:30 p.m. Thursday. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., $16 in advance, $18 at the door. camdenoperahouse.com
    With a blend of Afro-Mexican beats, rhythms and rhymes and playing traditional Son Jarocho instruments, including the jarana, requinto, quijada and tarima, Las Cafeteras is a Los Angeles-based group you can't pin down to one genre. They sing in English, Spanish and a blend of both, and their sound ranges from rock to hip-hop to a traditional style of Mexican music called rancheras. Said another way, their music will likely put you in a happy trance, and you'll want to keep dancing long after the final encore.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  Bonobo 8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $22.50 in advance, $25 day of show. statetheatreportland.com He's a Los Angeles-based Brit named Simon Green, but his stage name is Bonobo, and he wears the hats of producer, musician and DJ. "Migration" is his latest release, and its electronica sound is entrancing and enthralling. Expect to sway, dance, chill and close your eyes at times while the hypnotizing sounds of Bonobo wash over you.Photo by Neil Krug

    Bonobo

    8 p.m. Friday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $22.50 in advance, $25 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
    He's a Los Angeles-based Brit named Simon Green, but his stage name is Bonobo, and he wears the hats of producer, musician and DJ. "Migration" is his latest release, and its electronica sound is entrancing and enthralling. Expect to sway, dance, chill and close your eyes at times while the hypnotizing sounds of Bonobo wash over you.
    Photo by Neil Krug

  American Folk Festival Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Bangor Waterfront, $10 suggested donation per day. americanfolkfestival.com Folk music fans and others wait all year for these three magic days in downtown Bangor. The American Folk Festival dates back to 2002 and draws thousands of fans every year with an eclectic mix of musical acts along with dance, storytelling and other arts of American culture. This year's lineup includes C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Cora Harvey Armstrong, Las Cafeteras, Les Poules a Colin, Selwyn Birchwood, Ben Miller & Anita MacDonald, Rhythm Future Quartet, Culture featuring Kenyatta Hill and Doug Moreland & The Flying Armadillos, among several others, including Mainer Samuel James.Selwyn Birchwood is one of the many performers at the 2017 American Folk Festival in Bangor Photo by Ivon Neville

    American Folk Festival

    Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Bangor Waterfront, $10 suggested donation per day. americanfolkfestival.com
    Folk music fans and others wait all year for these three magic days in downtown Bangor. The American Folk Festival dates back to 2002 and draws thousands of fans every year with an eclectic mix of musical acts along with dance, storytelling and other arts of American culture. This year's lineup includes C.J. Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Cora Harvey Armstrong, Las Cafeteras, Les Poules a Colin, Selwyn Birchwood, Ben Miller & Anita MacDonald, Rhythm Future Quartet, Culture featuring Kenyatta Hill and Doug Moreland & The Flying Armadillos, among several others, including Mainer Samuel James.
    Selwyn Birchwood is one of the many performers at the 2017 American Folk Festival in Bangor Photo by Ivon Neville

